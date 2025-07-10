NUCLIDIUM Closes CHF 79 Million (EUR 84 Million) Series B Financing To Advance Clinical Development Of Its Copper-Based Radiopharmaceutical Platform



Proceeds will fund further clinical development of the company's true theranostic pipeline and expansion of the global production and manufacturing network for copper-based radiopharmaceuticals.

Initial clinical data presented at SNMMI 2025 by Dr. Gary Ulaner, MD, PhD show a solid safety profile and potentially improved performance of 61Cu-NuriPro in metastatic prostate cancer imaging.

The financing round was led by Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Angelini Ventures, Wellington Partners, and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), with participation from DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF), Bayern Kapital, Eurazeo, Vives Partners, NRW.BANK and HighLight Capital, with existing investors. Alongside Tony Rosenberg, who recently joined as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, David Meek joins as an additional new Independent Director; Oliver Sartor, MD and Bela Denes, MD join as additional Scientific Advisors.

Basel, Switzerland / Munich, Germany, July 10, 2025 – NUCLIDIUM AG , a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary copper-based theranostic platform, today announced the successful closing of its Series B financing round, raising CHF 79 million (EUR 84 million). The round was led by Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Angelini Ventures, Wellington Partners, and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), with participation from DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF), Bayern Kapital, Vives Partners, Eurazeo, and HighLight Capital, as well as existing investors. The proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of NUCLIDIUM's Copper-61/Copper-67 (61Cu/67Cu) theranostic pipeline across multiple oncology indications. In parallel, the company will expand its production and manufacturing capabilities through a global production network.

NUCLIDIUM's differentiated platform links tumor-targeting molecules with copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics – to address current limitations in radiotheranostics, such as suboptimal clinical efficacy and complex manufacturing. Diagnostic results from initial clinical trials in these indications show superior lesion detection and higher tumor-to-background ratios compared with clinically approved tracers. Initial data were recently presented at SNMMI 2025 by Dr. Gary Ulaner, MD, PhD highlighting a favorable safety profile and potentially improved imaging performance of 61Cu-NuriProTM compared to current PET imaging standards, suggesting strong clinical promise and broader potential for 61Cu/67Cu theranostic pairing. Early therapeutic data from the two lead compounds, NuriProTM and TraceNETTM, show strong tumor-to-background ratios in metastatic prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors including breast cancer.

“NUCLIDIUM is entering the next clinical phases with its lead compounds to diagnose and treat metastatic prostate, neuroendocrine tumors and breast cancer,” said Leila Jaafar, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of NUCLIDIUM .“Our copper-based radiotheranostics are developed for seamless use in hospital workflows, care delivery and waste management, making these therapies more accessible worldwide. Our groundbreaking next generation copper theranostic platform also allows us to rapidly develop new targets across a wider range of cancers, particularly those highly relevant to women's health.”

With this financing, NUCLIDIUM will continue expanding its worldwide production and manufacturing network for diagnostics and therapeutics, growing its international team, and strengthening strategic collaborations with hospitals and academic centers, initially across Europe and North America.

In conjunction with the financing round, Daniel Parera, MD, Partner at Kurma Partners, Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, and Liliana Nordbakk, Partner Life Sciences at Neva SGR, will join NUCLIDIUM's Board of Directors.

“This significant Series B financing reflects the confidence of our investors in NUCLIDIUM's vision and the transformative potential for the diagnostic and therapeutic industry in oncology and nuclear medicine,” said Tony Rosenberg, Chairman of the NUCLIDIUM Board. “With this backing, we are positioned to accelerate clinical development, broaden patient access globally, and reinforce our commitment to innovation in precision oncology. I am delighted to welcome our new Board and advisory members, whose deep expertise will further strengthen NUCLIDIUM's leadership in radiopharmaceuticals.”

“NUCLIDIUM's platform stands out in a rapidly evolving field and will change how radiotheranostic care is delivered. This investment reflects our strong conviction in the future of precision medicine and our belief in NUCLIDIUM's potential to scale as a next-generation company - an ambition shared across a strong European syndicate,” added Daniel Parera, MD, Partner at Kurma Partners, Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, and Liliana Nordbakk, Partner Life Sciences at Neva SGR for all participating investors.

The Series B financing transaction was advised by VISCHER AG, and Walder Wyss, Switzerland as legal counsels.

NUCLIDIUM AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation copper-based radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics – NUCLIDIUM is creating a differentiated platform with the potential to overcome existing limitations in radiotheranostics. The company's operations in Switzerland and Germany combine innovative chemistry, deep clinical expertise, and strategic manufacturing capabilities to deliver scalable, accessible, and clinically superior theranostic solutions to patients worldwide. NUCLIDIUM is committed to expanding the reach and efficacy of radiotheranostics, including addressing critical unmet medical needs in oncology and women's health.

