Kazakhstan And Swiss National Bank Discuss Strengthening Financial Cooperation
According to the information, during the meeting, the ball was set rolling on the issues surrounding the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Swiss National Bank.
Tokayev highly appreciated the technical support provided by Swiss specialists to the National Bank of Kazakhstan in areas such as risk management and payment systems.
In turn, Schlegel stated that he intends to establish a structured dialogue and expand cooperation between the national banks of Kazakhstan and Switzerland in the fields of monetary policy and digital finance.
The interlocutors engaged in a discourse regarding the
enhancement of the currency market, strategies to bolster
confidence in domestic currencies, and the evolution of digital
asset frameworks.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) serves as the apex monetary authority, tasked with the orchestration of monetary policy frameworks and the preservation of the Swiss franc's stability within the financial ecosystem.
