Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And Swiss National Bank Discuss Strengthening Financial Cooperation

Kazakhstan And Swiss National Bank Discuss Strengthening Financial Cooperation


2025-07-10 05:06:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 10. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, during the meeting, the ball was set rolling on the issues surrounding the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Swiss National Bank.

Tokayev highly appreciated the technical support provided by Swiss specialists to the National Bank of Kazakhstan in areas such as risk management and payment systems.

In turn, Schlegel stated that he intends to establish a structured dialogue and expand cooperation between the national banks of Kazakhstan and Switzerland in the fields of monetary policy and digital finance.

The interlocutors engaged in a discourse regarding the enhancement of the currency market, strategies to bolster confidence in domestic currencies, and the evolution of digital asset frameworks.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) serves as the apex monetary authority, tasked with the orchestration of monetary policy frameworks and the preservation of the Swiss franc's stability within the financial ecosystem.

MENAFN10072025000187011040ID1109783289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search