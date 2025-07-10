403
Nvidia reaches four trillion market capitalization worldwide
(MENAFN) Nvidia has made history by becoming the first publicly traded company to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization, achieving the milestone on Wednesday as its shares climbed 2.6% by 1400 GMT. The surge reflects a growing global appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
This achievement puts Nvidia ahead of both Apple and Microsoft, which had previously hit the $3 trillion mark, making Nvidia the most valuable company in the world.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in California, the tech firm first surpassed $2 trillion in February 2024 and broke the $3 trillion barrier just a few months later in June.
Nvidia’s unprecedented rise has been fueled by soaring demand for AI processors, particularly in the wake of innovations like AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. The company remains the undisputed leader in the GPU market—key hardware for training and deploying large language models and other AI applications.
Despite facing recent trade restrictions from the US government, including a ban in April that blocked exports of its H20 AI chip (developed to comply with previous regulations), Nvidia's growth continues to defy expectations. Notably, the company has acknowledged it is largely cut off from the Chinese market, yet demand elsewhere has kept its momentum strong.
