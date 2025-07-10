Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders

PrimeXBT , a leading multi-asset broker, has launched its MT5 PRO account, a new offering tailored to traders who demand the most competitive trading conditions in the market. Built specifically for high-volume, strategy-driven trading, the PRO account unlocks tighter pricing, higher leverage, and greater flexibility across the 68 most liquid global instruments.

The MT5 PRO account features spreads as low as 0.5 pips on EUR/USD, 15 to 16 pips on Gold (XAU/USD), and approximately 20 USD on Bitcoin (BTC/USD). Crypto pairs are commission-free, and the margin stop-out level is set at 0%, offering traders significantly more room to operate in volatile markets. Leverage is available up to 1:2000, and there is a swap-free option for Islamic traders. Cashback is streamlined to 5% of spread costs, aligning the structure with the priorities of active traders.

According to PrimeXBT , it continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for retail and professional traders alike. The broker highlighted that the MT5 PRO account reflects its commitment to performance, providing clients with access to trading conditions that were once reserved for institutional desks, without compromising control, transparency, or execution quality.

The PRO account is offered alongside PrimeXBT's Standard MT5 account, which is ideal for everyday traders and includes variable spreads, up to 1:1000 leverage, a 50% margin stop-out level, cashback of up to 20%, and access to a wider range of instruments. This account structure ensures flexibility for traders of all levels and styles.

As PrimeXBT continues to evolve its trading ecosystem, the launch of the MT5 PRO account marks another step forward in delivering best-in-class conditions and greater choice to traders worldwide.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some services or products may not be available in your jurisdiction. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

Tags: Crypto , Forex , Gold , Indices , Silver , Stocks