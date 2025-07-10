403
Following presidential defeat, Polish PM states government still holds majority
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared on Tuesday that his administration continues to hold a "stable majority," even as tensions rise within the coalition following a recent presidential election defeat.
“The government has a stable majority,” Tusk stated on the social media platform X, after holding discussions with leaders of the four-party coalition about a potential Cabinet reshuffle, according to reports.
He acknowledged the challenges facing the alliance but emphasized that unity and progress remain achievable. “As you can see, maintaining the coalition is difficult, but possible, as is rebuilding the government and agreeing on a strategy that will allow for a revival after losing the presidential election. It requires, of course, courage and loyalty,” Tusk wrote.
His comments came in the wake of internal criticisms and growing doubts about the coalition’s cohesion. The governing bloc includes Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO), the center-right Poland 2050, the center-left Third Way, and the Left party.
Adding to the tensions, Speaker of the lower house Szymon Holownia—who leads Poland 2050—dismissed speculation that he was exploring a new government alliance with the opposition. He had recently met with opposition Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski without informing members of his own party, sparking unease within the coalition.
