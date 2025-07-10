403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coolwell Unveils State-of-the-Art HVAC Experience Center in Dubai: The Dawn of a New Era in Air Conditioning Solutions
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Coolwell, a leading innovator in HVAC solutions with experience spanning over 50 years, announced the grand opening of its cutting-edge, immersive Experience Center in Dubai. This first-of-its-kind facility showcases the latest advancements in HVAC technologies, offering clients, partners, and industry professionals a fully interactive environment to explore end-to-end climate control solutions.
The Experience Center showcases Daikin’s complete product range; from energy efficient Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) lineup to highly effective air purifiers, making it a comprehensive one-stop destination for all Daikin solutions.
Strategically located in the heart of Dubai in Al Quoz 4, the Experience Center demonstrates Coolwell’s commitment to delivering turnkey HVAC systems tailored to the region’s unique needs. Visitors will gain hands-on insights into energy-efficient systems, smart controls, and sustainable cooling solutions, all designed to meet the highest global standards.
“This center is more than a showroom—it’s a knowledge hub where innovation meets application,” said Rajiv Bhatia, CEO of Coolwell. “We’re excited to bring our vision for smarter, more sustainable HVAC to life right here in Dubai.”
Mr. Bhatia continued, “Coolwell’s latest venture is designed as a true Experience Center — featuring live product demonstrations, IAQ showcases, and guided tours powered by an AI-driven robot assistant. Whether you are a homeowner, developer, or a consultant, the space invites every visitor to engage with the latest in HVAC innovation, wellness, and automation — all under one roof.”
Samer Alawiah, Managing Director of Daikin UAE, emphasized the strategic significance of the new experience center: “The launch of Coolwell’s Experience Center represents another major milestone in our expansion to bring cutting-edge, sustainable HVAC solutions closer to customers in the region. By integrating Daikin’s advanced technologies with immersive demonstrations, and AI-powered interactions, this center sets a new benchmark for innovation, education, and customer experience in the HVAC industry. It reinforces our commitment to driving progress through smart, energy-efficient solutions tailored to the unique needs of the UAE market.”
The Experience Center now welcomes industry stakeholders—with appointments available upon request.
The Experience Center showcases Daikin’s complete product range; from energy efficient Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) lineup to highly effective air purifiers, making it a comprehensive one-stop destination for all Daikin solutions.
Strategically located in the heart of Dubai in Al Quoz 4, the Experience Center demonstrates Coolwell’s commitment to delivering turnkey HVAC systems tailored to the region’s unique needs. Visitors will gain hands-on insights into energy-efficient systems, smart controls, and sustainable cooling solutions, all designed to meet the highest global standards.
“This center is more than a showroom—it’s a knowledge hub where innovation meets application,” said Rajiv Bhatia, CEO of Coolwell. “We’re excited to bring our vision for smarter, more sustainable HVAC to life right here in Dubai.”
Mr. Bhatia continued, “Coolwell’s latest venture is designed as a true Experience Center — featuring live product demonstrations, IAQ showcases, and guided tours powered by an AI-driven robot assistant. Whether you are a homeowner, developer, or a consultant, the space invites every visitor to engage with the latest in HVAC innovation, wellness, and automation — all under one roof.”
Samer Alawiah, Managing Director of Daikin UAE, emphasized the strategic significance of the new experience center: “The launch of Coolwell’s Experience Center represents another major milestone in our expansion to bring cutting-edge, sustainable HVAC solutions closer to customers in the region. By integrating Daikin’s advanced technologies with immersive demonstrations, and AI-powered interactions, this center sets a new benchmark for innovation, education, and customer experience in the HVAC industry. It reinforces our commitment to driving progress through smart, energy-efficient solutions tailored to the unique needs of the UAE market.”
The Experience Center now welcomes industry stakeholders—with appointments available upon request.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment