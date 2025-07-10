Alfa Laval Celebrates A Century In Japan At The World Expo Osaka

LUND, Sweden, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1925, Alfa Laval installed its first separator solution in Japan, marking the start of a 100-year journey characterized by sustainability, innovation, and technological advancement. Over the past century, Alfa Laval has contributed to the modernization of Japan, leveraging its expertise in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling to address key sustainability challenges.

Alfa Laval is proud to celebrate a century in Japan at the World Expo 2025 Osaka. The celebrations took place 9-10 July 2025 at the Nordic Pavilion where Alfa Laval hosted an exclusive gathering for some of its valued Japanese customers.

"As one of the first European pioneers to establish a presence in Japan, Alfa Laval has become a key player in the country's business and industrial landscape. I am proud to work with Alfa Laval's cutting-edge technology platform and esteemed customer base to demonstrate how innovation and partnership can accelerate sustainability efforts in such a progressive market," says Noboru Nishikawa, Managing Director, Alfa Laval Japan.

Together with customers and media, the Swedish Ambassador to Japan, Viktoria Li, and Alfa Laval's Head of Sustainability, Anna Celsing, joined the celebration. The event highlighted Alfa Laval's expertise and industrial solutions that drive key sustainability agendas in Japan and globally.

"Energy efficiency unlocks resource potential. By scaling existing solutions, we contribute not only to our own targets in Alfa Laval but also to global sustainability goals. This approach allows us to maximize resource utilization and drive meaningful progress across the value chain. At Alfa Laval, we are committed to turning these goals into actionable strategies that deliver tangible results for both our company and the world," says Anna Celsing, Head of Sustainability at Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval was first to introduce centrifugal separators in Japan

Alfa Laval's journey in Japan began with the introduction of centrifugal separators in 1925. Over the decades, the company has built a robust presence in manufacturing, service, and technology in the country. In the 1920s and 1930s, Alfa Laval entered the Japanese dairy and marine markets with key products, including separators. The 1960s and 1970s saw the expansion of local manufacturing of marine separators and plate heat exchangers. By the 1980s and 1990s, Alfa Laval enhanced its service network with hubs such as the Shonan Centre and strengthened its testing capabilities. In the 2000s, the company continued to expand and upgrade its service centres to better serve local customers. In recent years, Alfa Laval has introduced global innovations like StormGeo to the Japanese market, continually adapting to meet the country's evolving industrial needs.

Today, Alfa Laval is deeply rooted in Japan, contributing to the optimization of customer processes with four service centres established in Shonan, Osaka, Chugoku and Kyushu. Since its beginnings in separation technology, Alfa Laval has continued to play a crucial role in Japan's energy transition, improving the quality of life and health, and contributing to the decarbonization of the energy sector and shipping industry.

Read more about Alfa Laval's participation at the World Expo: Alfa Laval joins World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan as partner to the Nordic Pavilion | Alfa Laval

Read more about Alfa Laval Japan: アルファ・ラバル株式会社 | Alfa Laval

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Sara Helweg-Larsen

Head of Communication, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 35 80 98

[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4205221

The following files are available for download: