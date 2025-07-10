Look: This Model Was Imagined By Artificial Intelligence To Promote A UAE Jewels Show

A new ad for Sharjah's Jewels of Emirates Show features a model imagined by artificial intelligence (AI). The model is seen dressed in a traditional costume that embodies Emirati, Gulf, and Arab heritage. She is adorned with exquisite jewellery and accessories.

The advertisement marks the first initiative in the UAE exhibition industry where an AI-generated model has been used for event promotion.

The Jewels of Emirates Show will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah on June 1-4. According to organisers, the ad "perfectly represents" the show and the "stunning array of gold, jewellery, diamonds, pearls, and precious stones it promises to display".

The ad was crafted using the cutting-edge Midjourney platform.

Organisers told Khaleej Times that they asked the ad agency to generate a model dressed in an "opulent traditional costume with exquisite jewellery and accessories".

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the centre is keen to incorporate the latest technology trends in its strategies to benefit exhibitors and other industry stakeholders.

"We strongly believe that quality, excellence, and innovation are closely tied to the ability to keep up with the evolving landscape of technology and creativity, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and social media platforms. This necessitates all sectors to make optimal investments in information technology solutions and digital technologies," Al Midfa said.

The show will feature diamond, gold, silver and costume jewellery, along with pearls, gemstones and designer watches. Visitors can also take part in grand prize draws, "where exquisite gold and diamond treasures await".

