Green Hydrogen Global Market Insights And Growth Forecast 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific Leads With Massive Green Hydrogen Scale-Up Ambitions
Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green hydrogen market is projected to reach USD 100 billion to USD 120 billion by 2025. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% to 40% through 2030, the market reflects accelerating adoption across mobility, power generation, and industrial applications, bolstered by policy incentives and technological breakthroughs.
Regional Analysis
Europe anticipates a growth rate of 32% to 42%, propelled by the EU's aggressive climate policies like CBAM and investments in hydrogen infrastructure. Germany and France lead, with trends favoring green hydrogen in industrial decarbonization and renewable energy integration.
Asia-Pacific expects a growth rate of 35% to 45%, with South Korea and China at the forefront. South Korea's legal framework supports a shift to hydrogen-based mobility and industrial use, while China's focus on renewable hydrogen aligns with its carbon neutrality ambitions, emphasizing large-scale production.
North America projects a growth rate of 28% to 38%, driven by the U.S., where federal incentives and corporate commitments from firms like Air Products boost green hydrogen in power and transport sectors.
Middle East and Africa (MEA) anticipate 25% to 35% growth, with Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company spearheading ambitious projects to export clean energy, capitalizing on abundant solar resources.
South America expects 20% to 30% growth, with Brazil emerging as a potential hub due to its renewable energy capacity, though adoption remains nascent.
Application Analysis
- Mobility: Projected at 35% to 45%, this segment is fueled by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) in markets like South Korea and Europe, with trends toward heavy-duty transport decarbonization. Power Generation: Expected at 30% to 40%, green hydrogen supports grid stability and renewable energy storage, gaining traction in regions with high solar and wind penetration. Chemical: Anticipated at 25% to 35%, it serves as a low-carbon feedstock for ammonia and methanol production, with growing use in Asia and Europe's industrial clusters. Others: Projected at 20% to 30%, includes niche applications like heating, expected to expand as infrastructure develops.
Key Market Players Profiled
- Nel: A Norwegian leader, Nel specializes in electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. ITM Power: A UK firm, ITM Power focuses on scalable hydrogen solutions for mobility and industry. Nikola: A U.S. company, Nikola develops hydrogen-powered trucks and refueling networks. HNO International: A U.S.-based player, HNO advances green hydrogen technologies. NEOM Green Hydrogen Company: A Saudi venture, NEOM targets large-scale renewable hydrogen production. Air Products: A U.S. multinational, Air Products invests in hydrogen projects globally. Plug Power: A U.S. firm, Plug Power emphasizes hydrogen fuel cells for mobility and power. BP: A UK energy giant, BP integrates green hydrogen into its decarbonization strategy. Linde: A German company, Linde provides hydrogen production and distribution expertise. Lhyfe: A French firm, Lhyfe focuses on offshore green hydrogen production. First Hydrogen: A Canadian player, First Hydrogen targets hydrogen mobility solutions. AMEA Power: A UAE company, AMEA explores green hydrogen in emerging markets. Shell: A Dutch-British multinational, Shell invests in hydrogen for energy and transport. Sinopec: A Chinese giant, Sinopec aligns green hydrogen with national energy goals. Reliance Industries: An Indian conglomerate, Reliance scales up hydrogen initiatives. Messer Group: A German firm, Messer supports industrial hydrogen applications. H2Pro: An Israeli company, H2Pro innovates in cost-effective electrolysis.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants: Moderate. High capital costs and technical expertise create barriers, though government subsidies encourage startups. Threat of Substitutes: Moderate to High. Grey hydrogen and battery storage compete, but green hydrogen's carbon neutrality sustains its edge. Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate. Early adopters in mobility and industry have limited options, though cost sensitivity pressures pricing. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High. Renewable energy and electrolyzer providers hold leverage due to specialized inputs. Competitive Rivalry: High. Established energy firms and innovators vie for market share through scale and cost leadership.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities
- Policy Support: Initiatives like CBAM and South Korea's hydrogen law drive adoption. Cost Declines: IEA forecasts green hydrogen costs dropping to USD 2-9/kg by 2030, enhancing competitiveness. Renewable Integration: High solar and wind regions like MEA offer production potential. Industrial Decarbonization: Chemical and steel sectors provide growth avenues. Global Trade: Export hubs like NEOM position green hydrogen as a commodity.
Challenges
- Infrastructure Lag: Limited refueling and storage networks hinder mobility growth. High Initial Costs: Current production costs (USD 2-9/kg) exceed grey hydrogen (USD 1.5-8/kg). Scale-Up Risks: Achieving 49 million tonnes by 2030 requires massive investment. Energy Intensity: Electrolysis demands significant renewable capacity. Market Maturity: Green hydrogen's marginal role (under 1% of 2023 demand) delays widespread adoption.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Green Hydrogen Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Green Hydrogen by Region
8.2 Import of Green Hydrogen by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size
9.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size
10.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size
11.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size
12.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size
13.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Green Hydrogen Market (2020-2025)
14.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size
14.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Green Hydrogen Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size Forecast
15.2 Green Hydrogen Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Nel
16.2 ITM Power
16.3 Nikola
16.4 HNO International
16.5 NEOM Green Hydrogen Company
16.6 Air Products
16.7 Plug Power
16.8 BP
16.9 Linde
16.10 Lhyfe
16.11 First Hydrogen
16.12 AMEA Power
16.13 Shell
16.14 Sinopec
16.15 Reliance Industries
16.16 Messer Group
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment