AI In Asia's E-Commerce And Payments Analysis Report 2025 Basic AI Tools Dominate, Advanced Use Still Rare - Adoption, ROI, Risk, And Governance Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI adoption in Asia's e-commerce drives growth and risk management, but reveals gaps and cost barriers. India and China lead, while Southeast Asia lags with only 25% full integration by 2025. Basic tools like chatbots dominate, with fraud incidents rising over 200% in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

AI Adoption in Asia's E-Commerce and Payments Spurs Growth and Risk Mitigation, but Highlights Regional Gaps and Cost Barriers.

AI Gaps Persist in Asia's E-Commerce Sector

AI adoption across Asia's E-Commerce landscape remains uneven. India and China are ahead, but Southeast Asia is still catching up. According to Lazada Group, by February 2025, only 25% of sellers in the region had fully integrated AI, while 50% remained in early-stage development. This reflects a pressing need for better infrastructure and support.

Basic AI Tools Dominate, Advanced Use Still Rare

Most sellers rely on chatbots, while adoption of advanced tools like predictive analytics is still limited. Sellers fall into three groups, Adepts, Aspirants, and Agnostics each with different levels of readiness. Lazada Group highlights that cost (64%) and uncertainty (61%) are major barriers, slowing down broader implementation.

AI Adoption Raises Efficiency And Risk

AI boosts performance but also exposes vulnerabilities. In 2024, AI-related fraud jumped by over 200% in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, according to TechNode. Financial players are responding with biometric checks, fraud analytics, and AI-powered alerts to safeguard digital payments.

Questions Covered



What share of companies in Asia reported regular use of AI systems in 2025?

Which SEA country had the highest share of AI adoption among E-Commerce sellers in 2025?

What challenge did firms in Asia-Pacific face when implementing AI-driven fraud systems in 2025?

How did ROI perceptions differ between AI Adepts and AI Agnostics in SEA in 2025? What was the leading AI function used by sellers in Asia in late 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. AI Adoption Landscape & Regional Patterns

3.1. Regional Adoption Benchmarks



Asia: Adoption of AI Systems by Country, in % of Resp. Reporting Regular Use*, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

SEA: Share of E-Commerce Sellers by Level of AI Adoption, in % of Resp., February 2025 SEA: Claimed vs Actual AI Adoption Rates by E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Respond., 2025

3.2 Seller Segmentation & Barriers



Asia: Perception of AI Benefits Over Risks, in % of Respondents by Country, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

SEA: Seller Perceptions of AI Benefits, in % of Respondents, February 2025

SEA: Barriers to AI Adoption Among Online Sellers, in % of Respondents, February 2025

SEA: Share of AI Adepts by Country, in % of E-Commerce Sellers, February 2025

SEA: Share of AI Agnostics by Country, in % of E-Commerce Sellers, February 2025

SEA: Share of AI Aspirants by Country, in % of E-Commerce Sellers, February 2025

SEA: Key Areas to Improve Seller Experience Among AI Agnostics, in % of E-Com. Sellers, Feb. 2025

SEA: Key Areas to Improve Seller Experience Among AI Aspirants, in % of E-Com. Sellers, Feb. 2025 SEA: Key Areas to Improve Seller Experience Among AI Adepts, in % of E-Com. Sellers, Feb. 2025

3.3 Regional Country Deep Dive



Singapore: AI Adoption by Tool Type Among E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Resp. Using Each Tool, Feb. 2025

Malaysia: AI Adoption by Tool Type Among E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Resp. Using Each Tool, Feb. 2025

Indonesia: AI Adoption by Tool Type Among E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Resp. Using Each Tool, Feb. 2025

Thailand: AI Adoption by Tool Type Among E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Resp. Using Each Tool, Feb. 2025

Philippines: AI Adoption by Tool Type Among E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Resp. Using Each Tool, Feb. 2025 Vietnam: AI Adoption by Tool Type Among E-Commerce Sellers, in % of Resp. Using Each Tool, Feb. 2025

4. Functional Use Cases & Economic Impact

4.1. E-Commerce Seller Operations



SEA: AI Adoption by Business Function and Readiness Group, in % of Functions, Feb. 2025

SEA: AI Tool Usage, Functional Adoption Levels, and Seller Readiness by Market, 2025

SEA: Share of E-Commerce Sellers Using Selected AI Tools, in?% of Resp., February 2025

APAC: Consumer Usage of Offline, Digital, & AI Channels for Product Discovery, in % of Resp., 2024

SEA: Enablers of AI Adoption in E-Commerce and Digital Payments, April 2025

SEA: Average Cost Reduction from AI/GenAI, in % of Total Costs, 2023 & 2027 SEA: Average Revenue Growth from AI/GenAI, in % Revenue Growth, 2023 & 2027

4.2. Payments & FinTech Use Cases



Asia: AI Applications in Credit Inclusion, Finance Automation, and Procurement Innovation, April 2025

Asia: AI-Driven Cloud Banking, Investment Analytics, and Vertical B2B Financial Solutions, April 2025 APAC: AI Integration, Stablecoin Cards, Tokenised Transfers, and Micro-Merchant Access, June 2025

5. Risk Management, Trust & Security

5.1 Fraud & Threat Trends



SEA: Year-over-Year Increase in AI-linked Fraud Rate, in %, 2024 APAC: Synthetic Identity Fraud, Deepfakes, Verification Gaps and Country Trends in FinTech, 202

5.2 Detection Tools & Risk Models



SEA: AI Detection with 80%+ False Positives, Generative AI for Alerts and Support, 2024

SEA: Risk-Scoring Models, Network Analytics, and Data-Sharing Efforts, 2024

APAC: AI in Fraud Detection, Real-Time Payment Security, and Biometric Authentication, July 2025 APAC: AI-Driven Enterprise Fraud Management, Identity Verification, and Integration Challenges, July 2025

5.3 Trust & Readiness



Asia: Intentional Use and Trust of AI at Work by Country, in % of Respondents, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Asia: Trust and Acceptance of AI Systems by Country, in % of Respondents, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025 APAC: Consumers' AI Trust by Activity Type, in % of Respondents, 2024

5.4 Regulation & Compliance



Asia: Cyber Defence, Identity Risk Management and Compliance Automation via AI, April 2025

APAC: Financial Crime Regulation, Synthetic Identity Laundering, and AI Compliance Strategy, July 2025 6. Competitive Landscape & Strategic AI Movement

6.1 Market Scale & Activity



Asia: Funding for AI-Driven FinTech Companies, in USD billions, 2023-2025f

Asia: Number of AI-Driven FinTech Companies, in thous., in % of Total FinTech Comp., 2023, 2025e

Asia: Top Countries of AI FinTech Companies, in % of Total AI FinTech Companies, 2025

Asia: Cross-Border Integration, Market Entry, Strategic Exit and Global Partnerships via Alipay+, 2024 APAC: Visa AI Commerce, Mastercard Agent Pay, Shopper Trends, and Market Positioning, May 2025

7. AI Governance, Regulation & Innovation Enablers

7.1 Public & Private Sector AI Initiatives



Asia: Public & Private Drivers of AI Governance, Infrastructure and Experimentation in Finance, 2025

Asia: AI Sandboxes and Capacity-Building Programs in Four Economies, 2025 Asia: AI-Focused Regulatory Sandboxes and Innovation Hubs in Four Financial Markets, 2025

7.2 Regional AI Innovation Frameworks



Asia: AI Innovation Facilitators, Financial Inclusion, Regulatory Insight and Risk Management, 2025

Asia: Regulatory Frameworks for AI Innovation, Market Fit, Coordination, and Expertise, 2025

Asia: Design, Resource, and Oversight Barriers of AI Innovation Facilitators in Financial Markets, 2025

Asia: Development of AI Experimentation Platforms and Governance Across Multiple Sect., 2025

APAC: AI Strategy in Anti-Financial Crime, Predictive Capabilities, and Governance Priorities, July 2025

SEA: Infrastructure, Talent, and Regulatory Barriers Impacting AI Adoption, April 2025 SEA: Sectoral and Country-Level AI Contributions to Economic Growth, April 2025



