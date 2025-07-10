Singapore's Ministry Of Health Signs Landmark Agreement To Become Pioneer Country In Healthai Global Regulatory Network

Singapore's participation underscores the growing international momentum behind responsible AI governance in health.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , today welcomes Singapore as a pioneer country joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global network of health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The agreement signed today marks the start of a collaboration between Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) and HealthAI to share best practices and information aimed at accelerating global efforts for safer and more effective deployment of AI in healthcare, as well as contribute to regulatory solutions such as a“Global Public Directory of AI-related Registered Solutions for Health.”This strengthens Singapore's position as a leader in the responsible adoption of AI across healthcare and represents a milestone in HealthAI's objective to foster global collaboration for equitable, safe and effective AI-driven health solutions. The first cohort of ten Pioneer Countries is slated to launch by Q3 2025. Singapore is the first Southeast Asian nation to join this inaugural cohort.The signing also reaffirms Singapore's commitment to improving health outcomes for its own citizens, while nurturing a regional ecosystem where neighbouring countries can engage, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities to meaningfully advance the responsible use of AI in healthcare.“We are deeply honoured to enter this strategic partnership with Singapore's Ministry of Health", said Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI. "Singapore stands as a champion nation in the responsible governance of AI for health, setting a global benchmark for how innovation and robust oversight can go hand in hand. By joining forces, we are advancing a shared vision for a trusted, effective, and equitable AI ecosystem in healthcare-one that fosters innovation while ensuring safety, accountability, and public trust. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Minister for Health Mr Ong Ye Kung and Adj Prof Dr Raymond Chua for their visionary leadership and commitment to this transformative agenda. Together, we aim to accelerate progress, foster knowledge exchange, and shape global standards that will ultimately improve health outcomes and quality of life for all.”Singapore's formal entry into the HealthAI GRN was marked at a signing ceremony held today in Singapore, attended by Adj Prof Dr Raymond Chua, Deputy Director-General of Health (Health Regulation), MOH and Chief Executive Officer, Health Sciences Authority, and Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI. Singapore's Minister for Health, Mr Ong Ye Kung, was present to witness the signing.Adj Prof Dr Raymond Chua, Deputy Director-General of Health (Health Regulation), Ministry of Health and Chief Executive Officer, Health Sciences Authority:“AI holds immense potential to radically transform and improve clinical outcomes in healthcare. This is only possible if it is deployed with clear accountability, sound governance and public trust. Considering AI is evolving very quickly, it is important to recognise the importance of shaping responsible AI governance not just in isolation, but through trusted international collaboration. That's why joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network as a pioneer country allows us to engage with other countries to stay ahead of the technology, and co-develop global standards that ensure AI is safe, fair and accountable. MOH and HSA are happy to be part of this global network which will both strengthen our in-house regulatory capabilities, as well as support regional and global efforts in building a more trusted, and effective AI ecosystem for Singapore and the region that ultimately improves lives.”Pioneer Countries have access to technical assistance, the Global Public Directory of AI-registered health solutions, and the development of guidelines that balance patient safety, data privacy, and innovation. HealthAI intends to launch more efforts to provide support for pioneer countries, such as stakeholder engagements and the exchange of insights to help inform and refine regulatory approaches, to build a trusted and interconnected framework for the safe and effective use of AI across Southeast Asia and beyond.###1. For inquiries, contact Stéphane Dupré, Head of Communication, at ...cy.2. What is a pioneer country?: A pioneer country is defined as a country deciding to become an early adopter of the Responsible AI in Health approach and that is committed to advancing the maturity level of its regulatory system for AI in Health to ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI solutions in Health.3. About HealthAI: HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health - brings together governments, regulators and industry experts to develop and implement frameworks that ensure AI-driven health technologies are safe, effective and equitable. Through the Global Regulatory Network, HealthAI builds capacity, fosters collaboration and accelerates responsible AI adoption in health systems worldwide.4. HealthAI Official Website:5. On June 24th, the United Kingdom became the first country to join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN).6. Ministry of Health, Singapore Official Website:

