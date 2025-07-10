Bluefive Capital Raises $2 Billion GCC Private Equity Fund

BlueFive Capital, a global investment firm, today announced that it concluded raising the BlueFive Reef Private Equity Fund I. The $2 billion fund is registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and targets large cap GCC private equity investments.

The Fund will be managed from Abu Dhabi and target majority and minority investments in sizeable high-growth businesses and conglomerates across the UAE and the broader GCC, with a focus on five key sectors: Healthcare, Technology, Hospitality, Aviation, and Industrial. The Fund will leverage the region's economic growth momentum and its increasing position as the gateway to various regions and economies in the world, both East and West.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, said: "Our inaugural $2 billion dedicated GCC private equity fund is a landmark achievement. The fund will play a pivotal role in expanding the private equity marketplace in the GCC and allow us to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to support establishing global leaders that are originating from the GCC."

BlueFive Capital is one of the GCC's fastest growing global asset managers with a 27-person investment team spanning London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Bahrain and Beijing.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm provides strategic exposure to sectors that will define the next generation of economic prosperity through three entities:



BlueFive Financial, which aims to consolidate parts of the financial services industry across insurance, private wealth and public markets

BlueFive Asset Management, offering dedicated investment funds across private equity and infrastructure, and BlueFive Advisory, providing specialised strategic counsel to institutional investors and corporates in the GCC and Asia for their M&A, capital raise and debt arrangement needs.

BlueFive Capital is founded and led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in global private equity. A group of 25 founding shareholders from across the world, including BlueFive Capital's areas of interest – the GCC, Southeast Asia and Latin America – play an active advisory role in guiding management on the development of the company.

