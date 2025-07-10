Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eastern Libya expels EU delegation

Eastern Libya expels EU delegation


2025-07-10 04:10:11
(MENAFN) Libya’s eastern authorities have expelled a European Union delegation, accusing the group of violating national sovereignty and bypassing entry protocols. The delegation, which included EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner and ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece, was turned away upon arrival at Benina Airport in Benghazi on Tuesday.

Libya’s eastern Prime Minister Osama Hammad stated that the visit was canceled because the officials failed to follow the required procedures for foreign diplomatic visits. As a result, they were declared “persona non grata” and ordered to leave the country immediately.

The EU officials had earlier held talks in Tripoli with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU). They were scheduled to meet with the rival Government of National Stability (GNS) in the east later that day.

Libya has remained divided between two competing governments since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the ousting and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Since then, the country has struggled with internal conflict and has become a major transit point for migrants and human trafficking routes into Europe.

During the Tripoli talks, Dbeibah stressed the need for international collaboration to address irregular migration and human smuggling, describing the issue as a fight against criminal networks. He announced plans to develop a national strategy through the Interior Ministry and formalize an agreement with the EU to coordinate efforts and share responsibilities in managing the crisis.

MENAFN10072025000045015687ID1109782915

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search