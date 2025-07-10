403
Eastern Libya expels EU delegation
(MENAFN) Libya’s eastern authorities have expelled a European Union delegation, accusing the group of violating national sovereignty and bypassing entry protocols. The delegation, which included EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner and ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece, was turned away upon arrival at Benina Airport in Benghazi on Tuesday.
Libya’s eastern Prime Minister Osama Hammad stated that the visit was canceled because the officials failed to follow the required procedures for foreign diplomatic visits. As a result, they were declared “persona non grata” and ordered to leave the country immediately.
The EU officials had earlier held talks in Tripoli with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU). They were scheduled to meet with the rival Government of National Stability (GNS) in the east later that day.
Libya has remained divided between two competing governments since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the ousting and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Since then, the country has struggled with internal conflict and has become a major transit point for migrants and human trafficking routes into Europe.
During the Tripoli talks, Dbeibah stressed the need for international collaboration to address irregular migration and human smuggling, describing the issue as a fight against criminal networks. He announced plans to develop a national strategy through the Interior Ministry and formalize an agreement with the EU to coordinate efforts and share responsibilities in managing the crisis.
