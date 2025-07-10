EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Joint Venture

hep yolar and AMPYR Distributed Energy start joint venture

hep yolar and AMPYR Distributed Energy start joint venture



Güglingen, 10 July 2025 – hep yolar GmbH, the C&I rooftop solar system specialist from the hep solar group, and AMPYR Distributed Energy (ADE), a leading investor in onsite renewable energy solutions, have started a joint venture. The aim of the partnership is to accelerate the development and deployment of rooftop solar projects throughout Germany. To this end, C&I rooftop solar projects and storage systems with a total capacity of more than 50 megawatts are to be implemented over the next three years. As part of the agreement, hep yolar will act as the development and project delivery partner – originating and developing the pipeline of projects, while ADE will fund, build, own, and operate the renewable assets under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with C&I customers. The partnership focuses on industrial facilities, logistics centers, municipalities, hospitals and other large energy consumers across Germany, offering fully funded rooftop solar solutions with fixed long-term prices, energy autonomy and measurable ESG impact. Nick Koidl, Managing Director Germany at ADE, says: "The partnership combines hep yolar's technical and local development expertise with our strong capital base and structuring experience in the field of distributed energy. Our shared goal is to help German businesses reduce their energy costs, increase resilience and decarbonize at scale – without upfront investment." To make this a reality, ADE is initially investing up to 50 million euros in the partnership with hep yolar. "At hep yolar, we believe in building lasting value through renewable infrastructure," adds Christian Hamann, CEO of hep solar group. "With hep yolar, we are extending that mission to C&I renewables market. ADE's expertise in PPA-backed investments and their agile execution model makes them the ideal partner for this strategic endeavor." For more information about ADE, visit . Further information about hep yolar can be found at .



About hep solar

The hep solar group is the solar specialist for projects and investments from a single source. For over 15 years, the owner-managed family business from Germany has been developing, building, operating and financing solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. As a future-maker, the group of companies combines know-how in the business areas of Investment, Projects, hep yolar and PV Plants – and thus covers the entire solar energy value chain from start to finish: from financing to project development and construction to long-term operation. The hep solar group employs more than 200 people worldwide with subsidiaries in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



About ADE

ADE delivers onsite green energy solutions with no upfront costs through innovative power purchase agreements (PPAs). By combining global scale with local expertise, ADE makes it simple – and profitable – for businesses to go green. ADE is part of AGP Group (AGP), an independent global investor and asset manager that finances, develops and operates sustainable real assets across energy, digital infrastructure (data centres) and real estate. With a strong commitment to sustainability, AGP focuses on transformative assets that create long-term value and deliver meaningful impact for people and the environment, while delivering exceptional returns for investors.



Press Contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

Tel.: +49 7135 93446-759

E-Mail: ...al



