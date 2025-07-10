Hep Yolar And AMPYR Distributed Energy Start Joint Venture
As part of the agreement, hep yolar will act as the development and project delivery partner – originating and developing the pipeline of projects, while ADE will fund, build, own, and operate the renewable assets under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with C&I customers.
The partnership focuses on industrial facilities, logistics centers, municipalities, hospitals and other large energy consumers across Germany, offering fully funded rooftop solar solutions with fixed long-term prices, energy autonomy and measurable ESG impact.
Nick Koidl, Managing Director Germany at ADE, says: "The partnership combines hep yolar's technical and local development expertise with our strong capital base and structuring experience in the field of distributed energy. Our shared goal is to help German businesses reduce their energy costs, increase resilience and decarbonize at scale – without upfront investment." To make this a reality, ADE is initially investing up to 50 million euros in the partnership with hep yolar.
"At hep yolar, we believe in building lasting value through renewable infrastructure," adds Christian Hamann, CEO of hep solar group. "With hep yolar, we are extending that mission to C&I renewables market. ADE's expertise in PPA-backed investments and their agile execution model makes them the ideal partner for this strategic endeavor."
