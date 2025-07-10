(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Continues to build a full-stack Ayurveda enterprise with focus on comprehensive precision Ayurveda care and integrative medicine for patients across various clinical conditions

Launches 50 SKUs across classical Ayurveda formulations, OTC products, and medical foods Targets nationwide reach and Rs. 500 crores in Products revenue in the next 5 years Apollo AyurVAID , India's leading NABH-accredited, precision Ayurveda hospital network, announces its strategic foray into the Ayurveda product segment, marking a significant expansion beyond clinical care. The new portfolio spans classical formulations, OTC products, and medical foods, crafted to meet the growing demand for safe, clinically validated Ayurveda products in India's ~ Rs. 60,000 crore market growing at over 16% annually.

Apollo AyurVAID launches India's first 'Tested Safe' Ayurveda products

In an industry first, Apollo AyurVAID's product range features clinically proven formulations that are certified safe by NABL-accredited laboratories with respect to presence of heavy metals, aflatoxins, microbial content, etc., as applicable for different product types. Apollo AyurVAID's products set the highest, proof-backed, safety benchmark in the Ayurveda product market with the consumer able to verify test results (QR code on packaging) for each and every product they consume. This reinforces Apollo AyurVAID's resolve to offer safer, standardised, and effective Ayurveda products that the market can implicitly trust.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and Chairperson, Apollo AyurVAID said,“Apollo AyurVAID's foray into tested-safe Ayurveda products marks a pivotal step in redefining standards of safety, transparency, and efficacy in traditional medicine. This expansion builds on a strong foundation of clinical excellence and reflects a deep commitment to evidence-based, precision Ayurveda. By integrating innovation with time-honoured wisdom, Apollo AyurVAID is well on its way to shaping the future of integrative medicine in India and beyond.”

Commenting on this strategic initiative, Mr. Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder, MD, and CEO, Apollo AyurVAID said,“With two decades of clinical excellence behind us, we are extending our understanding of precision Ayurveda and credibility into a high-potential consumer space. This new vertical not only complements our inpatient-outpatient care model but also opens scalable revenue opportunities and reinforces our vision of mainstreaming evidence-based Ayurveda services and products by making it accessible globally. We anticipate this portfolio will be a key growth driver, with a revenue aspiration of Rs. 500 crores in the next 5 years.”

The Ayurveda products division is being developed as a business unit of Apollo AyurVAID, while staying firmly rooted in Apollo AyurVAID's commitment to precision Ayurveda for personalised, safe, clinical-outcomes-driven health care.. While classical formulations will be available through prescription, the OTC and medical foods lines will be available through a wide network of retail and digital platforms. The OTC range features innovative medicine formats such as creams, transdermal pads, essential extracts, etc., for special customer segments (women, child, elder, etc.) and applications (pain, sleep, stress, skin etc.), with highest medical content assuring best-in-class product performance. Apollo AyurVAID has recently partnered with integrated systems biology platform company, Avesthagen Limited, to co-develop and offer scientifically validated, botanical-actives based dietary supplements that are sugar-free, artificial colour & flavours free; this shall be followed with an Ayurveda based medical foods range for specific clinical indications.

The classical and OTC product range are branded ' AyurVAID ' while the dietary supplements are branded 'AvestaAyurVAID'. This strategic expansion reinforces Apollo AyurVAID's vision of building a credible, science-led ecosystem for precision Ayurveda and evolving into a full-spectrum Ayurveda company.

“As we enter the Ayurveda products space, our broader vision is to take the Apollo AyurVAID brand across the length and breadth of India. In the current fiscal we plan to expand our hospital network in an asset-light manner by adding 9 new points of presence, scaling our bed capacity to 350, aiming to treat over 50,000 patients. With a CAGR of 75% over the last 2–3 years, we are on track to surpass the annualised Rs. 100 crore revenue mark by mid next year - an unprecedented milestone in Ayurveda's services sector. This is just the beginning of our journey to take Apollo AyurVAID, India's most credible, precision Ayurveda care, to every corner of the country and across the globe,” added Mr. Rajiv Vasudevan .

Distribution for the new portfolio will follow a multi-tier strategy, with availability across Apollo AyurVAID's hospitals and clinics, the company's website, Apollo Pharmacies, Apollo 24|7 and leading e-commerce platforms. This integrated channel approach is designed to enable access and reach to a wider audience.

About Apollo AyurVAID

Apollo AyurVAID ( ) is India's leading chain of protocol-driven Ayurveda hospitals and integrative care centres, delivering evidence-based, 'Precision Ayurveda' for chronic disease reversal, management, and sustained wellbeing. Since its inception in 2005, Apollo AyurVAID has been committed to transforming Ayurveda into a mainstream, protocols, documentation and clinical-outcomes driven system of medicine with hospitals and clinics spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kochi, Almora and Hyderabad.

Founded in 2005 and part of the Apollo group since 2022, Apollo AyurVAID has emerged as a pivotal force in formalising Ayurveda-led integrative care, developing a unique care model that combines traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern clinical rigour. The chain of hospitals has demonstrated an impactful model of integrative care across specialties including neurology, oncology, nephrology, obstetrics and gynaecology, and metabolic disorders, with a focus on adjuvant therapy, palliative care, rehabilitation, and primary intervention. Apollo AyurVAID's unique 'Whole Person Care' approach considers the whole person to treat multimorbidity, not just at symptom level but at root-cause level, and supports health across the entire life cycle, from prevention and treatment to rehabilitation, survivorship and wellbeing.

The first and only Ayurveda institution to receive the prestigious QCI DL Shah National Quality Award (2012), Apollo AyurVAID is also India's first NABH-accredited Ayurveda hospital (2010). It is also the first to gain NABH accreditation for Ayurveda para surgery (2013) and five hospitals in its countrywide network are NABH-accredited. In 2023, it became the first and only QAI-accredited Ayurveda and integrative medicine based Transition Care Centre in India.