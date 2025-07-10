Rabitat Raises INR 40 Crore (USD 5 Million) In Series A Funding, Accurize Startgrowers Acts As Exclusive Financial Advisor
Vivek Kakkar, Founder, Accurize Startgrowers Pvt. Ltd.
Vivek Kakkar , Founder of Accurize StratGrowers, commented,"Rabitat is not just building products-it's pioneering a movement around safer, smarter parenting choices. By merging certified food safety standards with world-class design, Rabitat is well-positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in food contact products (FCP) and conscious parenting essentials."
Accurize Investor Syndicate also participated in the round, underscoring deep alignment between the advisory platform and the brand's growth journey.
The funding round was led by RPSG Capital Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners , with participation from Capital A , Flair Writing Family Office , Eaglewings Ventures , and leading angel investors including founders from The Souled Store , LivSpace etc.
Rabitat addresses the critical need for safe, functional, and stylish kids' food contact products. The company offers BPA-free, non-toxic drinkware and foodware made from globally certified materials, combining child-safe features with appealing aesthetics.
About Accurize
Founded in 2022 Accurize StratGrowers is a strategic growth advisory and capital syndication platform enabling growth-stage ventures across consumer, retail, and digital ecosystems. The firm specializes in high-impact fundraising mandates, M&A, go-to-market strategy and building long term capability for mission-driven businesses.
