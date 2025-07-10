Tsplus Announces Strategic Partnership With Imscloud To Deliver Secure, Accessible Cloud Solutions To French IT Resellers

LYON, France, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a leading provider of secure remote access and application delivery solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with ImsCloud, a trusted name in IT services and cloud hosting in France.

This partnership brings TSplus Remote Access to ImsCloud's portfolio of ready-to-deploy solutions, offering French IT resellers a secure and cost-effective remote desktop alternative to Citrix and Microsoft RDS. As part of ImsCloud's reseller catalog, TSplus will now be available alongside complementary tools such as Signitic and Cloudiway-enabling partners to deliver complete, modern digital workspaces to their customers.

“We are excited to partner with ImsCloud, a company that shares our values of simplicity, security, and customer support,” said François Stoop , International Sales Director at TSplus .“Together, we're making enterprise-level remote access easy to deploy and affordable for businesses of all sizes.”

With this integration, ImsCloud's partners can now offer TSplus Remote Access directly to their clients-simplifying remote work and IT management with no hidden fees or technical complexity.

A Strategic Boost for TSplus in the French Market

This partnership is a key milestone in TSplus' expansion strategy. By aligning with ImsCloud-recognized for its close relationships with resellers and membership in the EURABIS group-TSplus gains:



Stronger visibility in the French-speaking IT channel

Direct access to a qualified network of local resellers

Accelerated adoption of TSplus Remote Access in SMBs across France A trusted partner to ensure seamless deployment and support for end users

For TSplus, it's a unique opportunity to grow its presence in a market that values practical, secure, and budget-conscious IT solutions. For ImsCloud and its resellers, it means gaining a proven alternative to complex and costly virtualization tools like Citrix or Microsoft RDS.

About ImsCloud

Based in Le Mans, ImsCloud is a fast-growing IT services company specializing in secure cloud solutions including data backup, hosting, cybersecurity, and Microsoft 365 services. Known for their agility, personalized service, and technical reliability, ImsCloud is a key member of the EURABIS group and a trusted partner for resellers across France.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company that empowers organizations to securely access their business applications from anywhere. With solutions in Remote Access, Server Monitoring, and Remote Support, TSplus is the smart alternative to traditional virtualization tools-trusted by over 500,000 users in 140+ countries.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

