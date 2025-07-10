403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia combines drone strikes, ground operations to seize Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia has intensified its summer campaign in Ukraine, combining record-level missile and drone strikes with ground operations aimed at seizing territory in the east and north. Despite these efforts, its advances remain limited and face determined Ukrainian resistance.
In June, Russian forces reportedly captured 556 square kilometers (215 square miles) of territory—their largest monthly gain in 2025, according to Ukraine’s DeepState monitoring platform. This area is roughly equivalent to the size of Chicago and four times larger than Liverpool. The objective appears to be twofold: disrupt Ukrainian supply lines in the eastern regions and establish a buffer zone within Ukraine's northern border areas.
However, the pace of the advance has been slow. At the current rate, it would take Russia over 70 years to capture all of Ukraine.
One notable area of focus is the Sumy region, where Russian troops have pushed 10–12 kilometers (6–7.5 miles) into Ukrainian territory. Yet, that push has largely stalled due to strong Ukrainian resistance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the offensive by citing the need for a buffer zone to shield Russian regions such as Kursk. Last summer, Ukrainian forces made a brief incursion into the Kursk region, temporarily taking control of parts of the border. Russian troops, bolstered by North Korean fighters and ammunition, later forced them to retreat.
Since then, Russian units have crossed back into Ukraine but have become mired in protracted battles over small border settlements. These villages frequently change hands, and without significant reinforcements, further progress appears unlikely.
Another area of focus is Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region. Russian troops recently claimed to have taken a border village there, but analysts suggest they have not committed enough resources to sustain momentum or make broader territorial gains.
In June, Russian forces reportedly captured 556 square kilometers (215 square miles) of territory—their largest monthly gain in 2025, according to Ukraine’s DeepState monitoring platform. This area is roughly equivalent to the size of Chicago and four times larger than Liverpool. The objective appears to be twofold: disrupt Ukrainian supply lines in the eastern regions and establish a buffer zone within Ukraine's northern border areas.
However, the pace of the advance has been slow. At the current rate, it would take Russia over 70 years to capture all of Ukraine.
One notable area of focus is the Sumy region, where Russian troops have pushed 10–12 kilometers (6–7.5 miles) into Ukrainian territory. Yet, that push has largely stalled due to strong Ukrainian resistance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the offensive by citing the need for a buffer zone to shield Russian regions such as Kursk. Last summer, Ukrainian forces made a brief incursion into the Kursk region, temporarily taking control of parts of the border. Russian troops, bolstered by North Korean fighters and ammunition, later forced them to retreat.
Since then, Russian units have crossed back into Ukraine but have become mired in protracted battles over small border settlements. These villages frequently change hands, and without significant reinforcements, further progress appears unlikely.
Another area of focus is Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region. Russian troops recently claimed to have taken a border village there, but analysts suggest they have not committed enough resources to sustain momentum or make broader territorial gains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment