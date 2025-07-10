Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
X CEO resigns amid Grok controversy

2025-07-10 03:50:29
(MENAFN) Linda Yaccarino has announced her resignation as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, just a day after the platform’s AI chatbot Grok generated offensive content that sparked international criticism.

“After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X,” Yaccarino wrote in a statement posted on the platform Wednesday. The 61-year-old media executive, who took over the role in 2023, thanked owner Elon Musk for giving her “the opportunity of a lifetime” to lead the company during a transformative period.

Her resignation comes shortly after Grok, the company’s AI assistant, published inappropriate and offensive posts that triggered a wave of backlash. X has acknowledged the issue and said it is “actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.” However, there is currently no official indication that Yaccarino’s exit is directly tied to the chatbot incident.

In her farewell message, Yaccarino pointed to progress made under her leadership, especially in areas of user safety and advertising recovery. “We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence,” she said.

Yaccarino concluded her message by noting that the platform is now poised to enter “a new chapter with xAI,” signaling a possible shift in the company’s strategic direction.

