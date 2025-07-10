Tajikistan Getting Back In Saddle With Flights To Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Somon Air airline of Tajikistan has declared that as of July 20, 2025, regular direct flights between Dushanbe and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will once again be available, Trend reports.

Per the airline's operational strategy, flight schedules will commence with a singular weekly frequency on Sundays, with prospective enhancements to include additional service on Fridays and Sundays in the forthcoming timeline.



Air travel operations will initiate from Dushanbe at 23:00 hours local time, with subsequent return flights from Jeddah scheduled for departure at 04:00 hours local time.



Furthermore, Somon Air is set to reinstate its operational flight schedule connecting Dushanbe and Tehran, Iran, commencing on July 14, 2025.

The airline, a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has been serving international routes since 2008. Its fleet includes modern Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft. Somon Air operates regular flights to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia, including Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.