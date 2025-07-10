Uzbekistan Proposes Subcontractor Role In China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project
The proposition was articulated in a strategic assembly with Syu
De Sung, the General Director of the China Railway Corporation,
alongside Jin Xin, the Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment
Department at the National Development and Reform Commission of the
People's Republic of China. The stakeholders engaged in a
comprehensive dialogue regarding the present trajectory of the
railway initiative and the multifaceted obstacles encountered
during this phase of execution.
To enhance cargo throughput and optimize transportation efficiency along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan corridor, Makhkamov further advocated for the designation of "export" status for the Kashgar station.
In parallel, at the 17th ECO Summit convened on July 4 in Shusha, Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan emphasized the paramount importance of initiating the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project. This initiative aims to deploy alternative logistics frameworks in response to current geopolitical dynamics and disruptions within the global supply chain ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment