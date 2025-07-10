Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Proposes Subcontractor Role In China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project

2025-07-10 03:06:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10 . Ilkhom Makhkamov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, threw his hat in the ring by suggesting that Uzbek companies get their feet wet as subcontractors in the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, aiming to tap into local raw materials and manufacturing resources, Trend reports.

The proposition was articulated in a strategic assembly with Syu De Sung, the General Director of the China Railway Corporation, alongside Jin Xin, the Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Department at the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China. The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the present trajectory of the railway initiative and the multifaceted obstacles encountered during this phase of execution.

To enhance cargo throughput and optimize transportation efficiency along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan corridor, Makhkamov further advocated for the designation of "export" status for the Kashgar station.

In parallel, at the 17th ECO Summit convened on July 4 in Shusha, Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan emphasized the paramount importance of initiating the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project. This initiative aims to deploy alternative logistics frameworks in response to current geopolitical dynamics and disruptions within the global supply chain ecosystem.

