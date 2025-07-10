403
NVIDIA Hits $4T, Bitcoin Tops $112K in Historic Market Surge
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 10, 2025
Global markets have rallied strongly since bottoming in early April, and overnight, we’ve seen two huge assets hit major milestones; NVIDIA has become the first company to ever top a USD$4 trillion market cap, and bitcoin hit a new all-time high.
According to Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, NVIDIA’s meteoric rise highlights the sheer momentum of this AI boom, which isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. NVIDIA has become the heartbeat of the market, making up around 7.5% of the S&P 500 and nearly 10% of the Nasdaq 100. In the same way Apple symbolised the smartphone era, NVIDIA now defines the AI era. Its last earnings in May solidified its position with continued growth, margins most businesses would envy, and a war chest that gives the company the firepower to keep innovating.
In the same breath, overnight, bitcoin surged past USD$112,000 for the first time, setting a fresh record. Strong ETF inflows and a solid macro backdrop have helped drive market momentum, but perhaps the most crucial shift is who’s buying. Institutional adoption is growing, and this is the first real bull market where institutional participation is front and centre.
Publicly traded companies are now adopting bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy, with some making multi-billion-dollar allocations. At the same time, retirement funds and sovereign wealth funds are starting to gain exposure through ETFs, adding to the wave of demand chasing a fixed supply.
Importantly, retail adoption is still only getting started. Bitcoin as an asset in an investment portfolio is still in its infancy, and that in itself creates a huge opportunity for bitcoin and crypto to flourish over the next decade. This is just the beginning of widespread adoption, seamless integration with traditional finance, and robust regulatory frameworks.
Bitcoin’s recent performance, if there was still any doubt, reaffirms that it deserves a place within a diversified investment portfolio.
