403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian reveals he is “the unluckiest minister in history”
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani attributed his late arrival to a parliamentary conference on Tuesday to the pressure of ongoing global turmoil, jokingly describing himself as “the unluckiest minister in history.”
Speaking at a gathering focused on democracy and parliamentary cooperation in the Mediterranean, Tajani apologized for his delay, explaining that his schedule had been disrupted by multiple international crises. “The foreign minister is the unluckiest in history – there’s always something happening: two wars plus the trade one,” he said, alluding to the conflict in Ukraine and genocide Gaza, as well as rising trade tensions with the United States.
Tajani recently reiterated Italy’s commitment to aiding Ukraine’s recovery once the war concludes. In an article published this week, he emphasized Rome’s readiness to back companies engaged in reconstruction efforts. According to reports, the Italian government is preparing a package of financial incentives to support those initiatives.
Meanwhile, the ongoing genocide in Gaza continues to challenge EU diplomacy, with governments like Italy balancing between increasing domestic and international demands for a ceasefire and the continuation of weapons contracts with Israel.
Tajani’s comments also come amid growing concerns in Brussels over possible economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed global tariff plan, dubbed ‘Liberation Day,’ which was first revealed on April 2. As the European Union’s largest trading partner, the U.S. plays a key role in shaping the bloc’s economic future.
Speaking at a gathering focused on democracy and parliamentary cooperation in the Mediterranean, Tajani apologized for his delay, explaining that his schedule had been disrupted by multiple international crises. “The foreign minister is the unluckiest in history – there’s always something happening: two wars plus the trade one,” he said, alluding to the conflict in Ukraine and genocide Gaza, as well as rising trade tensions with the United States.
Tajani recently reiterated Italy’s commitment to aiding Ukraine’s recovery once the war concludes. In an article published this week, he emphasized Rome’s readiness to back companies engaged in reconstruction efforts. According to reports, the Italian government is preparing a package of financial incentives to support those initiatives.
Meanwhile, the ongoing genocide in Gaza continues to challenge EU diplomacy, with governments like Italy balancing between increasing domestic and international demands for a ceasefire and the continuation of weapons contracts with Israel.
Tajani’s comments also come amid growing concerns in Brussels over possible economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed global tariff plan, dubbed ‘Liberation Day,’ which was first revealed on April 2. As the European Union’s largest trading partner, the U.S. plays a key role in shaping the bloc’s economic future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment