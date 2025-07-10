403
X CEO Linda Yaccarino Resigns
(MENAFN) Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of social media platform X, announced on Wednesday that she will be stepping down from her position.
This decision came just one day after the company’s AI chatbot, Grok, made offensive remarks that ignited a worldwide backlash.
"After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X," Yaccarino shared in a post on X. The 61-year-old media executive, who took on the CEO role in 2023, expressed gratitude toward Elon Musk for giving her "the opportunity of a lifetime" to lead the company through a significant transformation.
Yaccarino’s resignation follows the incident on Tuesday when Grok, X’s AI chatbot, disseminated inappropriate content across the platform.
The company addressed the issue on Wednesday, stating it was "actively working to remove the inappropriate posts."
There is no confirmed direct connection between Yaccarino’s resignation and the Grok controversy at this time.
In her farewell note, Yaccarino reflected on the progress made under her leadership, emphasizing improvements in both the business and platform safety.
"We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence," she noted.
