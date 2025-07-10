403
Kremlin states Moscow not intimidated by Trump’s cruel rhetoric
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has responded calmly to recent sharp remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, affirming that Russia remains open to continued dialogue with Washington. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed Trump’s accusations on Wednesday, noting that the U.S. leader’s communication style is typically blunt and that Moscow is unfazed by his rhetoric.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of lacking genuine interest in resolving the Ukraine conflict. He described their phone conversations as cordial but ultimately unproductive, saying Putin “throws a lot of bullsh*t” at the U.S.
Despite these comments, Peskov emphasized Russia's willingness to work toward a diplomatic resolution, provided it is legally binding and addresses the root causes of the war. He highlighted Trump's admission that the Ukraine crisis is more complex than he had anticipated as a more meaningful point, reinforcing Russia’s longstanding stance that the conflict cannot be resolved quickly.
Peskov also expressed hope that Trump and his administration would continue pursuing diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine. He mentioned that Moscow is awaiting a response from Kiev on a proposal to hold a third round of talks in Istanbul, which Russia believes would serve Ukraine’s interests given the evolving situation on the battlefield.
Regarding an audio clip released by CNN in which Trump allegedly claimed he once threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine, Peskov said the Kremlin could not verify its authenticity and noted the prevalence of misinformation today.
