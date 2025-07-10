403
Trump plans to target Russia’s energy exports with sanctions
(MENAFN) According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to endorse a sweeping new sanctions package targeting Russian trade, particularly in energy exports.
The proposed legislation, described as “bone-crushing,” is being advanced by a prominent pro-sanctions senator and aims to penalize countries that continue purchasing oil, natural gas, uranium, and other products from Russia. Should it pass, the bill would impose a massive 500% tariff on such transactions. Although the measure includes a provision allowing the president to temporarily exempt countries from the penalties for up to 180 days, sources say Trump prefers to have full discretion over applying or waiving the sanctions.
“The administration is not going to be micromanaged by the Congress on the president’s foreign policy. The bill needs a waiver authority that is complete,” an official told Politico. The source added that otherwise, “conceptually there’s an openness” to signing the legislation.
The senator behind the bill stated on Tuesday that the Senate is preparing to vote on it soon. “The Senate bill has a presidential waiver to give President Trump maximum leverage,” he posted on X. As noted by reports, the vote may occur later this month.
This renewed effort to tighten economic pressure on Russia comes as Trump intensifies his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the lack of progress in ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kiev.
