Old Doha Port Expands Regional Footprint

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Old Doha Port continues to evolve its marina offerings through a growing network of strategic partnerships designed to enhance the yachting experience for marina members and visitors alike.

These collaborations strengthen Old Doha Port's position as a key player in Qatar's marine tourism ambitions.

Old Doha Port has expanded its regional footprint through landmark agreements with premier destinations, including Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Kiyi Istanbul Marina in the Republic of Türkiye.

Following strategic partnerships with Qatar's leading marinas-Ronautica Middle East and Corinthia Yacht Club in The Pearl Island, and Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City-these new alliances position Old Doha Port as a unifying force in the Gulf and beyond.

The Port's network of five partner marinas, spanning Qatar, UAE, and Türkiye, offers yacht owners seamless access to premium facilities, amenities, and world-class services. Old Doha Port marina members and visiting members from partner marinas can present their marina membership card to enjoy a suite of benefits, including complimentary docking with advance bookings, preferential rates on marine services, and exclusive access to select hospitality experiences.

“These partnerships mark an important milestone in our commitment to build strong maritime communities and elevate Qatar's standing in the global yachting circuit,” said Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port.“By collaborating with world-class marinas, regional hubs, and international destinations, we are creating new pathways for yacht owners, visitors, and the global marine community for a seamless and enriched experience across borders.”