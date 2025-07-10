Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Sends Tariff Letters To 7 Nations Sharp Warning Ahead Of Aug 1 Deadline


2025-07-10 02:01:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Former US President Donald Trump has issued tariff warning letters to seven countries - Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Brunei, and Moldova, threatening steep duties unless new trade deals are struck. The move signals Trump's aggressive push under his revived 'America First' agenda ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.

