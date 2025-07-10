Trump Sends Tariff Letters To 7 Nations Sharp Warning Ahead Of Aug 1 Deadline

Former US President Donald Trump has issued tariff warning letters to seven countries - Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Brunei, and Moldova, threatening steep duties unless new trade deals are struck. The move signals Trump's aggressive push under his revived 'America First' agenda ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.