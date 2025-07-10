Colle AI Adds Lightweight Customization Protocols For Artistic Flexibility

Expanding the NFT ecosystem with seamless multichain minting capabilities.

New customization layer empowers creators with faster design adjustments, streamlined performance, and multichain compatibility

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has launched a lightweight customization protocol designed to give creators greater artistic control while preserving speed and efficiency during NFT creation. This new layer introduces modular styling, real-time visual editing, and adaptive asset formatting-making it easier than ever to tailor NFTs to evolving creative visions.The lightweight protocol allows creators to make visual and metadata adjustments instantly without re-deploying full assets. Artists can modify layers, traits, and themes through a simplified interface, while Colle AI's intelligent backend ensures compatibility across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. These rapid changes can be tested, saved, and applied without compromising minting performance or visual consistency.This feature is ideal for creators managing iterative design cycles or releasing dynamic collections across multiple networks. The protocol's efficiency ensures fast rendering, low resource usage, and smooth previews during asset customization-an essential advancement for real-time design workflows in Web3.Colle AI's new customization layer reinforces its commitment to empowering creators with intelligent, scalable, and accessible design tools. As digital art and on-chain creativity continue to evolve, Colle AI remains at the forefront of blending performance and artistic freedom.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

