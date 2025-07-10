Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Launches RLUSD-Based Components For Stable AI-Powered Social Transactions


2025-07-10 01:06:50
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Imagen Network , the decentralized social platform powered by AI, has introduced RLUSD-based payment and utility components across its ecosystem. This integration of Ripple Labs' RLUSD stablecoin allows users to interact with Imagen's AI tools, moderation systems, and creator nodes using a stable, USD-pegged digital asset-enhancing financial accessibility and reducing on-chain volatility.



Enabling stable, intelligent transactions across decentralized social systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

RLUSD support will be embedded into multiple Imagen modules, including social node subscriptions, AI-powered feed filters, identity verification layers, and creator monetization features. Users across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be able to pay for services or activate upgrades with RLUSD while benefiting from consistent value, faster processing, and improved UX.

This rollout follows Imagen's strategic focus on multichain usability and cross-platform stability. With RLUSD now accepted across Imagen's dApp, creators and communities can deploy scalable social experiences, confident in seamless, cost-effective transactions that remain secure and decentralized.

Imagen Network continues to set the standard for intelligent, user-owned infrastructure by pairing advanced AI functionality with stable, transparent value rails-pushing forward the next generation of decentralized social systems.

About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure. The organization invests in high-impact projects that prioritize decentralization, transparency, and community empowerment. KaJ Labs supports platforms like Imagen Network to build intelligent, user-owned ecosystems that redefine digital experiences.

MENAFN10072025004218003983ID1109782307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search