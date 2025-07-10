Imagen Network (IMAGE) Launches RLUSD-Based Components For Stable AI-Powered Social Transactions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Imagen Network , the decentralized social platform powered by AI, has introduced RLUSD-based payment and utility components across its ecosystem. This integration of Ripple Labs' RLUSD stablecoin allows users to interact with Imagen's AI tools, moderation systems, and creator nodes using a stable, USD-pegged digital asset-enhancing financial accessibility and reducing on-chain volatility.







Enabling stable, intelligent transactions across decentralized social systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



RLUSD support will be embedded into multiple Imagen modules, including social node subscriptions, AI-powered feed filters, identity verification layers, and creator monetization features. Users across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be able to pay for services or activate upgrades with RLUSD while benefiting from consistent value, faster processing, and improved UX.

This rollout follows Imagen's strategic focus on multichain usability and cross-platform stability. With RLUSD now accepted across Imagen's dApp, creators and communities can deploy scalable social experiences, confident in seamless, cost-effective transactions that remain secure and decentralized.

Imagen Network continues to set the standard for intelligent, user-owned infrastructure by pairing advanced AI functionality with stable, transparent value rails-pushing forward the next generation of decentralized social systems.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure. The organization invests in high-impact projects that prioritize decentralization, transparency, and community empowerment. KaJ Labs supports platforms like Imagen Network to build intelligent, user-owned ecosystems that redefine digital experiences.