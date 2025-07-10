Rye Strategic Partners Signs Distribution Agreement With Veritis.AI & SMH Analytics Sam Hocking New Senior Tech Advisor

Rye Strategic Partners, LLC, Veritis and SMH Analytics deliver scalable, real-world AI solutions.

Rye Strategic Partners, LLC - A STRATEGIC ADVISORY FIRM

Sam Hocking, global leader in technology and applied AI solutions, joins Rye Strategic Partners, LLC as Senior Technology Advisor.

Proven AI Solutions Now Available to Real Estate, HR, Financial Services, Insurance, CPG, QSR, Logistics, and HR Enterprises from B2B to B2C

- Edward A. Bugniazet, CEO/Founder of Rye Strategic Partners, LLCHARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rye Strategic Partners, LLC (RSP, LLC) is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with two enterprise-grade AI platforms - Veritis and SMH Analytics further strengthening the firm's capabilities in delivering scalable, real-world AI solutions to industries including Human Resources, Real Estate, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Logistics, Financial Services, and Insurance. Clients include Experian, Airbnb, Autodesk, Eagle Foods, and McAfee, among many others.In conjunction with this agreement, Sam Hocking , a global leader in technology and applied AI solutions, has joined Rye Strategic Partners, LLC as Senior Technology Advisor. Hocking has successfully guided AI platform deployments for Fortune 500 companies, including as CEO of Vertis, an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises optimize workforce and workplace strategies. Hocking brings decades of trusted executive relationships from around the globe. Additionally, SMH Analytics offers AI-customized solutions across many verticals to develop innovative applications tailored to specific customer needs. One recent client, a CEO of a leading U.S. food and beverage company, stated, "This platform went from concept to execution in under eight months and now serves as a core capability that gives us a true edge."The exclusive distribution of Veritis and SMH Analytics enables Rye Strategic Partners, LLC to offer clients AI platforms that are already delivering measurable impact across multiple sectors. From operational automation to advanced data intelligence and generative AI use cases, these tools have been battle-tested and are now being brought to market in partnership with RSP, LLC. Hocking believes that many organizations have challenging problems to solve and is confident in their solutions. Says Hocking, "Whether already built or customized AI solutions, we will be able to unlock value for customers. Our expertise lies in building the right foundation so they can move forward with clarity, speed, and a strategy for long-term excellence."Together, RSP, LLC and Hocking offer clients proprietary access to a premier global network of C-suite executives and decision-makers, opening doors to transformative partnerships, technology adoption, and capital formation. Edward A. Bugniazet , Founder and CEO of Rye Strategic Partners, LLC, will also join the Board of Directors of SMH Analytics, further solidifying the strategic alignment and long-term commitment between the two firms. Bugniazet states,"This partnership gives our clients a unique edge that is not just in the solutions we offer, but in the relationships we bring to the table." He continues, "With Sam's expertise, our AI platforms and solution capability, and our global network, we're enabling meaningful AI adoption at scale and with unmatched strategic reach."

