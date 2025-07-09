Deli Stationery Brand Launch Event Successfully Held, Officially Opening A New Chapter In South Africa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event gathered over 200 key guests, including Deli representatives, national retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and representatives from prominent media outlets. This gathering marks the official transition of Deli's South African operations from a distributor-based model to a localized structure with the establishment of its South Africa subsidiary in 2025.

During the event, Deli showcased 1,250 products across its core categories-writing instruments, adhesive products, art materials, notebooks, office supplies, and more-of which more than 80% are manufactured in Deli's own factories, ensuring exceptional quality and cost efficiency. As part of its commitment to local market needs, Deli also unveiled several South Africa-specific product innovations, designed to meet the preferences of both school and office consumers in the region.

The managing director of Deli South Africa stated during the event, "This launch transcends a product showcase - it demonstrates our long-term investment in South Africa. We value partner collaboration to jointly develop solutions that truly meet local consumer needs."

The event successfully demonstrated Deli's integrated market approach through product experiences and partner engagement initiatives. Deli's South African expansion will be powered by sustained market research, product innovation and tailored local services. Deli will keep investing in understanding South African consumers' evolving needs to deliver stationery solutions that truly enhance learning, working and everyday life experiences.

Photo -