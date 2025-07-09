403
Numerous Industry Associations Strongly Support Grandeur·Asia Flower Industry Expo And Actively Organize Delegations For Visits And Participation!
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 16th Grandeur·Asia Flower Industry Expo will be held from August 21st to 23rd at Guangzhou International Sourcing Centre Complex in Pazhou, Guangzhou.
To further strengthen industry cohesion, expand industry coverage, and enhance participation, Asia Flower Industry Expo 2025 (AFE2025) actively collaborates with industry players. Currently, deep partnerships have been established with over 200 industry associations. Each partnering association will organize delegations to visit and exhibit, reflecting the industry's strong recognition and enthusiastic anticipation for this event. NEWS Joining Forces with Associations Japan Flower Export Association Australian Horticulture and Landscape Industry Association Guangdong Flower Association Guangxi Flower Association Jiangxi Flower Association Fujian Flower Association Hainan Flower Association Hunan Flower Association Yunnan Flower Industry Federation Guizhou Flower Association Sichuan Flower Association Zhejiang Flower Association Qinghai Flower Association ... (Partial list shown due to space constraints; listed in no particular order.) With the deep implementation of the “Beautiful China” initiative and the Rural Revitalization strategy, China's flower industry is experiencing unprecedented growth opportunities. AFE2025 is not only a showcase for flower products but also a core platform for resource integration, technology exchange, and business cooperation within the flower industry. Gathering over 200 industry associations and 600 enterprises, the Expo aims to comprehensively showcase fresh-cut flowers, fresh-cut leaves, potted flowers, seedlings and bulbs, gardening materials, gardening products, garden supplies, florist supplies, and floral art services, thus highlighting innovative and high-quality products to global buyers and flower enthusiasts. The Expo will prominently feature regionally characteristic flower varieties and key industry achievements , fully demonstrating the robust vitality and international competitiveness of China's flower industry. Concurrent activities such as the International Flower Trade and High-Quality Industry Development Summit, the“Flower Shop+” Conference, and international floral arrangement performances will take place, offering comprehensive and high-quality platforms for technical exchanges and commercial collaboration among Chinese flower enterprises. The Expo will play a crucial role in promoting collaborative industry development. Through forward-looking topics and distinguished guests, it aims to gather industry insights and contribute significantly to guiding global floriculture industry practitioners, fostering cross-regional and cross-cultural exchanges, and collaborative innovation. By establishing an extensive industry network, AFE2025 will further consolidate industry resources, creating an influential international platform for flower industry exchange. Currently, intensive contact with more associations is underway. We warmly look forward to active responses and valuable support from additional industry associations, jointly building bridges for domestic and international flower industry enterprises and collaboratively creating a brighter future for the flower industry. Online Registration Available Now
