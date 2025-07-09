Alphatime Acquisition Corp Transfers To The Nasdaq Capital Market And Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Nasdaq also notified the Company in the Compliance Notice that the hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel previously scheduled to take place on July 15, 2025, has been cancelled, and the Company's securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
About AlphaTime Acquisition Corp.
AlphaTime Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, the company intends to focus its search on businesses throughout Asia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding future plans, expectations, or objectives of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Gan Kim Hai
Chief Executive Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment