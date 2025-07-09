Palestinian Injured By Settler Gunfire South Of Nablus, West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: A Palestinian citizen was injured by settler gunfire Wednesday evening during an attack south of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that a citizen was injured by live bullets following a settler attack on the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.

The West Bank cities have witnessed a continuous escalation by the Israeli occupation and settlers since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of approximately 1,000 Palestinians and the injury of approximately 7,000 others.