Diabeloop And SOOIL Launch DBLG1 With Dana-I Pump In Germany, Distributed By Mediq

Diabeloop announces Commercial Availability of DBLG1 with Dana-i Insulin Pump in Germany.

Grenoble, FRANCE - July 9th, 2025 - Diabeloop is pleased to announce the commercial availability of its DBLG1 algorithm with the Dana-i insulin pump from SOOIL in Germany.

The system is distributed through Mediq, a leading provider in the European diabetes market. Mediq has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for the DBLG1 system and the Dana-i pump by SOOIL.

The Dana-i is the latest version of the trusted and user-friendly Dana pump, making it an excellent match for Diabeloop's DBLG1 self-learning algorithm. Mediq will support the German rollout with high-quality customer service and training.

The initial launch phase will be for patients already using a Dexcom G6 CGM.

“We are committed to offering more choices to people with diabetes,” said Cécile Ferracci, Chief Commercial Officer of Diabeloop.“Thanks to this partnership with SOOIL-an outcome of our interoperability strategy-we are proud to now offer three options to patients in Germany: DBLG1 with Accu-Chek Insight (Roche), DBLG1 with Kaleido (Vicentra), and DBLG1 with Dana-i. All three systems are integrated with the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor.”

“Our next step in Europe is the upcoming launch of DBLG2, the version available on patients' smartphones, paired with the Dexcom G7.”

For more information, visit dbl-diabetes or contact Mediq Germany.

About Diabeloop

Diabeloop has achieved MDR certification for the DBLG1 system with Vicentra's Kaleido pump at the end of 2023. This was the first generation of the MDR approved DBLG1 system and is a significant achievement resulting from all the efforts made by the company to guarantee quality standards and regulatory requirements of the highest level.

Over 2024 and Q1 2025, Diabeloop has completed a Series D financing round of €24.6m with the historical investors (LBO France, Adag, Cemag Invest, Promontoire, Supernova Invest, UI Investissement, Odyssée Venture, Terumo Corporation, Innovacom) to support its sustained growth strategy and its high-impact projects.

Today, Diabeloop brings together the personalities, passions and skills of talented people who work daily with passion and commitment to improve the quality of life of each person living with diabetes.

Contact

Cécile Ferracci, Chief Commercial Officer for Diabeloop

