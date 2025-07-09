Police Arrest Two Suspects In Assault Case Against Journalist Habashneh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) The police arrested two men suspected of assaulting journalist Fares Habashneh, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated on Wednesday.Investigations and evidence confirmed the two suspects participated in the incident, along with a third individual who was previously detained earlier today. All three have criminal records.The PSD stated that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to conspiring among themselves, led by a person with a criminal background, to carry out the assault.The accused revealed that the instigator against to the assault had a personal dispute with Habashneh. On the day of the attack, they rented a vehicle, went to Habashneh's residence, waited for his arrival, assaulted him and fled.The PSD noted that the main suspect remains at large, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him. The case remains under active investigation.