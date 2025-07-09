403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Arrest Two Suspects In Assault Case Against Journalist Habashneh
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 9 (Petra) The police arrested two men suspected of assaulting journalist Fares Habashneh, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated on Wednesday.
Investigations and evidence confirmed the two suspects participated in the incident, along with a third individual who was previously detained earlier today. All three have criminal records.
The PSD stated that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to conspiring among themselves, led by a person with a criminal background, to carry out the assault.
The accused revealed that the instigator against to the assault had a personal dispute with Habashneh. On the day of the attack, they rented a vehicle, went to Habashneh's residence, waited for his arrival, assaulted him and fled.
The PSD noted that the main suspect remains at large, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him. The case remains under active investigation.
Amman, July 9 (Petra) The police arrested two men suspected of assaulting journalist Fares Habashneh, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated on Wednesday.
Investigations and evidence confirmed the two suspects participated in the incident, along with a third individual who was previously detained earlier today. All three have criminal records.
The PSD stated that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to conspiring among themselves, led by a person with a criminal background, to carry out the assault.
The accused revealed that the instigator against to the assault had a personal dispute with Habashneh. On the day of the attack, they rented a vehicle, went to Habashneh's residence, waited for his arrival, assaulted him and fled.
The PSD noted that the main suspect remains at large, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him. The case remains under active investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment