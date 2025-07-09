Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Arrest Two Suspects In Assault Case Against Journalist Habashneh

Police Arrest Two Suspects In Assault Case Against Journalist Habashneh


2025-07-09 07:07:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 9 (Petra) The police arrested two men suspected of assaulting journalist Fares Habashneh, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated on Wednesday.
Investigations and evidence confirmed the two suspects participated in the incident, along with a third individual who was previously detained earlier today. All three have criminal records.
The PSD stated that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to conspiring among themselves, led by a person with a criminal background, to carry out the assault.
The accused revealed that the instigator against to the assault had a personal dispute with Habashneh. On the day of the attack, they rented a vehicle, went to Habashneh's residence, waited for his arrival, assaulted him and fled.
The PSD noted that the main suspect remains at large, and efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him. The case remains under active investigation.

MENAFN09072025000117011021ID1109781657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search