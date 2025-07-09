Easterly Rocmuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (“Easterly ROCMuni High Income” or“the Company”) (RMJAX, RMHIX, and RMHVX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Easterly ROCMuni High Income investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ... , to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On June 17, 2025, Bloomberg published an article called“Easterly High-Yield Muni Fund Plunges Nearly 50% in Sales Dump.” According to the report, the net asset value of the Easterly RocMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund dropped sharply-from $6.15 on Friday morning to just $3.16 by Monday.
That's nearly a 50% plunge in just a few days. On top of that, the fund's total assets fell from around $245 million at the end of February to only about $67 million.
Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment