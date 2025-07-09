Gene Matrix Launches Genematrixaitm: A Revolutionary Leap In Genetic Reporting

"GeneMatrixAI powering real-time genomic insights for personalized medicine."

- Tarek Younis - CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gene Matrix Inc., a leading biotech and precision medicine company, has unveiled GeneMatrixAITM, its groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform designed to transform the speed, accuracy, and accessibility of genetic testing across clinical and preventive care.More than just software, GeneMatrixAITM represents the future of diagnostics - combining cutting-edge genomics, real-time cloud analytics, and predictive algorithms to empower healthcare systems with actionable reports in under 72 hours.“This isn't just a reporting tool - it's a clinical decision-making engine,” said Tarek Younis, CEO of Gene Matrix Inc.“GeneMatrixAITM translates complex genomic data into clear, treatment-guiding insights for clinicians, patients, and health systems alike.”🔍 Key Features of GeneMatrixAITM🚀 72-Hour Turnaround: Results generated and delivered within three days of sample receipt🔬 Fully Automated Interpretation: Based on global pharmacogenomic guidelines (FDA, CPIC, PharmGKB)📊 AI-Powered Dashboards: Dynamic clinician dashboards with clinical summaries, medication alerts, and risk flags📡 API Integration: Seamlessly connects to EMRs, lab systems, and healthcare networks🛡️ GDPR & HIPAA Compliant: Designed with ISO 27001 and ISO 15189 architecture for global data security🌍 A Global Solution, Built for Every MarketGeneMatrixAITM is already powering diagnostics across Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and several other countries. Now, as it enters new markets like the United Kingdom, UAE, and Bosnia, it provides scalable infrastructure that can support tens of thousands of tests per month across pharmacogenomics, oncology, mental health, pediatric genomics, and preventive care.📈 Transforming Healthcare with Predictive PrecisionWith adverse drug reactions costing healthcare systems billions annually and misdiagnoses delaying treatment for rare conditions, GeneMatrixAITM delivers value beyond the lab:40% reduction in ADR-related hospitalizations70% faster diagnosis for rare disease patientsUp to 30% improvement in therapy response for psychiatric conditionsMillions in projected annual cost savings per national system“GeneMatrixAITM is not just an innovation - it's a tool for health equity, accessibility, and sustainability,” said Lammy Shaheen, Director of International Operations.“We built it to scale across nations, empowering both large hospitals and remote clinics with the same diagnostic precision.”🔗 The Road AheadGene Matrix plans to roll out localized language support, multi-panel reporting, and AI-driven preventive analytics dashboards tailored for ministries of health and private insurers. Future updates will integrate machine learning models for longevity, oncology recurrence prediction, and population health mapping.About Gene Matrix IncGene Matrix is a US-based biotech and AI healthcare company delivering medical-grade genomic diagnostics to hospitals, governments, and providers worldwide. With a growing footprint in Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, the company specializes in plug-and-play lab setups, franchise integration, and AI-powered clinical platforms.

