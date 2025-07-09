Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces TSX Approval For Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid And Confirms Q2 2025 Release Date And Conference Call Details
Most directly comparable to cash flows from operating activities, free cash flow ("FCF") is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as fund flows from operations less drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs and excess free cash flow ("EFCF") is comprised of FCF less payments on lease obligations and asset retirement obligations settled. FCF is used by management to determine the funding available for investing and financing activities including payment of dividends, repayment of long-term debt, reallocation into existing business units and deployment into new ventures. EFCF is used by management to determine the funding available to return to shareholders after costs attributable to normal business operations.
About Vermilion
Vermilion is a global gas producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration and development of liquids-rich natural gas in Canada and conventional natural gas in Europe while optimizing low-decline oil assets. This diversified portfolio delivers outsized free cash flow through direct exposure to global commodity prices and enhanced capital allocation optionality.
Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important than the safety of the public and those who work with Vermilion, and the protection of the natural surroundings. In addition, the Company emphasizes strategic community investment in each of its operating areas.
Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.
For further information please contact:
Dion Hatcher, President & CEO; Lars Glemser, Vice President & CFO; and/or Kyle Preston, Vice President, Investor Relations
TEL (403) 269-4884 | IR TOLL FREE 1-866-895-8101 | href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#fa93948c9f898e9588a5889f969b8e93959489ba8c9f889793969395949f949f889d83d4999597" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected |
