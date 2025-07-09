Mandalay Resources Reports Steady Q2 Production, US$101M Cash And Crucial Investment To Support Growth At Costerfield
|Metal
|Source
| Three months
ended
June 30,
2025
| Three months
ended
June 30,
2024
| Six months
ended
June 30,
2025
| Six months
ended
June 30,
2024
|Gold produced (oz)
|Björkdal
|11,183
|12,599
|22,010
|22,969
|Costerfield
|8,145
|11,027
|17,694
|23,003
|Total
|19,328
|23,626
|39,704
|45,972
|Antimony produced (t)
|Costerfield
|137
|359
|298
|763
|Gold US$/oz
|3,280
|2,338
|Antimony US$/t
|58,813
|17,885
| Total Gold Eq. (oz) (1,2) Produced
|Björkdal
|11,183
|12,599
|22,010
|22,969
|Costerfield
|11,371
|13,773
|22,886
|28,339
|Total
|22,554
|26,372
|44,896
|51,308
(1) Quarterly gold equivalent ounces (“Gold Eq. (oz)”) produced is calculated by multiplying the production quantities of gold (“Au”), antimony (“Sb”) in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the amounts to get a“total contained value based on market price”, and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au in the period. The source for Au price is , and Sb price is .
(2) In Q1 2025, quarterly Gold Eq. (oz) produced were calculated by multiplying Au volumes by average market Au prices and Sb volumes by average realized Sb prices for the period, adding the amounts to get a total contained value, then dividing by the average market Au price. These Q1 2025 Gold Eq. (oz) have since been recalculated using the“average market Sb price” instead of the“average realized Sb price”. The resulting difference of 769 Gold Eq. (oz) has been adjusted in Q2 2025.
Sales for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025:
- The Company sold a total of 18,822 ounces of gold and 83 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 21,247 gold equivalent ounces, compared to 23,431 ounces of gold and 435 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2024, representing a total of 26,759 gold equivalent ounces. Björkdal sold 11,460 ounces of gold versus 12,320 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2024. Costerfield sold 7,362 ounces of gold and 83 tonnes of antimony versus 11,111 ounces of gold and 435 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2024.
Sales for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:
- The Company sold a total of 42,208 ounces of gold and 279 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 47,026 gold equivalent ounces, compared to 46,618 ounces of gold and 761 tonnes of antimony in the first six months of 2024, representing a total of 52,036 gold equivalent ounces. Björkdal sold 23,501 ounces of gold. Costerfield sold 18,707 ounces of gold and 279 tonnes of antimony.
Table 2 – Second Quarter and Six Months Sales for 2025 and 2024
|Metal
|Source
| Three months
ended
June 30,
2025
| Three months
ended
June 30,
2024
| Six months
ended
June 30,
2025
| Six months
ended
June 30,
2024
|Gold sold (oz)
|Björkdal
|11,460
|12,320
|23,501
|23,081
|Costerfield
|7,362
|11,111
|18,707
|23,537
|Total
|18,822
|23,431
|42,208
|46,618
|Antimony sold (t)
|Costerfield
|83
|435
|279
|761
|Gold US$/oz
|3,280
|2,338
|Antimony US$/t
|58,813
|17,885
| Total Gold Eq. (oz) (1,2) Sold
|Björkdal
|11,460
|12,320
|23,501
|23,081
|Costerfield
|9,787
|14,439
|23,525
|28,955
|Total
|21,247
|26,759
|47,026
|52,036
(1)Quarterly Gold Eq. (oz) sold is calculated by multiplying the sale quantities of Au and Sb in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the amounts to get a“total contained value based on market price”, and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au for the period. The source for Au price is , and Sb price is .
(2) In Q1 2025, quarterly Gold Eq. (oz) sold were calculated by multiplying Au volumes by average market Au prices and Sb volumes by average realized Sb prices for the period, adding the amounts to get a total contained value, then dividing by the average market Au price. These Q1 2025 Gold Eq. (oz) have since been recalculated using the“average market Sb price” instead of the“average realized Sb price”. The resulting difference of 937 Gold Eq. (oz) has been adjusted in Q2 2025.
For Further Information:
Frazer Bourchier
President and Chief Executive Officer
Edison Nguyen
Director, Business Valuations and IR
Contact:
647.258.9722
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, ramping up production from deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-quality ore to the processing plant, and to extend Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will continue to produce from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expected production of gold and antimony for the 2025 fiscal year and the expected benefits of the Company's pending merger with Alkane Resources. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading“Risk Factors” in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 28, 2025, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at . In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
