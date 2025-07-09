Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2025 Return Of Capital And Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

DENVER, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM ) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The Company also repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares during the second quarter. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue its second quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Second Quarter 2025 Return of Capital

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2025, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on August 6, 2025 to stockholders of record as of July 23, 2025. This represents the 43rd consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. In addition, during the second quarter of 2025, Antero Midstream repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares for approximately $16.8 million. Antero Midstream had approximately $426 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $500 million authorized share repurchase program as of June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Antero Midstream plans to issue its second quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13750399. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at . The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

