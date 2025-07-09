Encore Wound Care Acquires Pinnacle Care Providers' Wound Care Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Encore's acquisition of Pinnacle's wound care division represents a significant step forward in its mission to deliver advanced, bedside wound care across the full range of post-acute care settings. By uniting two clinically driven organizations with shared values and complementary strengths, Encore is expanding access to effective, evidence-based care while driving greater efficiency across its network.

Pinnacle's established presence in long-term care settings enhances Encore's geographic reach and clinical capacity. The integration of Pinnacle's experienced teams and aligned care models will streamline operations, strengthen outcomes, and support Encore's continued growth as a trusted partner to facilities and patients across Ohio.

"We are excited to welcome the Pinnacle wound care team into the Encore family," said Neall French, Encore President & Shareholder. "Their clinical excellence and dedication mirror our core values, and this acquisition allows us to deepen the quality of care and operational capabilities we deliver."

Dr. Brian McClain, MD, Managing Partner at Pinnacle Care Providers, added, "Encore shares our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered wound care. This partnership brings together two organizations focused on clinical excellence, innovative solutions, and meaningful outcomes. We're confident that this integration will enhance the value and impact of care for the patients and facilities we serve."

Together, Encore and Pinnacle are well-positioned to further enhance the wound care experience, delivering accessible, high-quality treatment that drives better outcomes for patients and partners alike.

For additional information, please contact:

Matt Sexton, VP of Marketing

(216) 566-4183, [email protected]

About Pinnacle Care Providers – Wound Care Division

Pinnacle's wound care division is renowned for its specialized programs in acute and long-term care environments, utilizing an interdisciplinary team of Advanced Practice Providers, wound specialists, and nurses. Their commitment to evidence-based care and robust outcomes complements Encore's mission. Learn more at .

About Encore Wound Care

Encore Clinical Holdings is a leading healthcare organization that specializes in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across multiple service lines. Known for its expertise in wound care, Encore combines advanced technology, clinical stewardship, and dedicated professionals to achieve superior outcomes for patients and healthcare facilities. With a focus on innovation and results, Encore is committed to improving the quality of care for patients and healthcare providers alike. For additional information, visit .

