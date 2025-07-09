ALC Expands Into Greater Salt Lake City To Meet Rising Demand
A Limousine Connection Boosts Salt Lake City Operations to Serve Wider Utah–Colorado Region.
ALC A Limousine Connection (NASDAQ:ALC)This expansion allows us to serve more clients efficiently while improving our team and vehicle operations.” - Marlin Baer, Owner
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALC Expands into Greater Salt Lake City to Meet Rising Demand
In response to growing demand for premium ground transportation across Utah and Colorado, ALC A Limousine Connection has expanded into the larger Salt Lake City area, strengthening its service capacity and fleet management infrastructure.
This expansion supports ALC's continued growth and allows the company to operate more efficiently while preparing for seasonal surges in travel, events, and corporate bookings. The move will serve as a central hub for vehicle maintenance, dispatch coordination, and chauffeur training.
The Salt Lake City location will support the company's existing services across Denver, Park City, Vail, Breckenridge, and surrounding regions. Clients can expect the same 24/7 availability, luxury fleet standards, and personalized service that have made ALC a trusted name in executive and event transportation.
A Word from the Owner
“This expansion allows us to serve more clients efficiently while improving our team and vehicle operations,” said Marlin Baer, Owner of ALC A Limousine Connection.
About ALC A Limousine Connection
ALC A Limousine Connection is a premium transportation provider based in West Valley City, UT. Serving Utah and Colorado, ALC offers luxury chauffeur services for airport transfers, corporate events, weddings, and Salt Lake City location tours. With a growing fleet and dedicated team, ALC is known for reliability, safety, and 24/7 client support. They are located at 2236 S 3270 W #600, West Valley City, UT 84119, United States .
