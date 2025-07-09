403
Mexico's Producer Inflation Cools, But Key Pressures Remain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's official statistics agency, INEGI, reports that producer inflation slowed again in June 2025, landing at 4.89% for the year. This marks four months in a row of easing cost pressures for Mexican businesses, down from 6.38% in May.
On the surface, this looks like good news for the country's producers. However, the details show that not all costs are falling. While prices for farm products like lemons and poultry dropped sharply-lemons fell by over 30%-some key inputs became much more expensive.
Petroleum prices for producers jumped 8.67% in just one month, making energy the biggest single cost headache. Potatoes, air travel, silver , and natural gas also became pricier.
The services sector, covering businesses like hotels and restaurants, saw prices rise by 5.23% over the year. Hotels and restaurants faced a 10.16% jump, making it much costlier to run these businesses.
Industrial sectors, including mining and energy, experienced a 5% annual increase. Food producers finally caught a break, with agricultural inflation dropping to just 2.08%-a sharp fall from last year's 13.29%. Still, the overall picture is mixed.
Some costs are coming down, but others, especially energy, are climbing fast. Consumer inflation also slowed, reaching 4.32% in June. But core inflation-excluding the most volatile items-rose slightly, driven by higher costs for housing and travel.
Mexico's central bank has cut interest rates to 8% to help the economy, but warns that inflation is still above its target. The story behind these numbers is clear: Mexican producers are getting some relief, but rising energy and service costs keep pressure on businesses.
As some prices fall and others rise, companies must stay alert. These shifts affect what people pay for goods and services, and shape the choices businesses make every day.
