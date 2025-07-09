403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Lawsuit Against Brazilian Judge Spotlights Clash Over Digital Speech And Judicial Reach
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official court records show that Trump Media & Technology Group and Rumble filed a lawsuit in Florida against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
The companies allege that Moraes ordered the suspension of about 150 social media accounts, including those belonging to critics of Brazil's current government, on platforms based in the United States.
The companies argue that these orders violate the First Amendment rights of US-based users and threaten their business operations, especially since Rumble provides video infrastructure for Truth Social.
The lawsuit asks the US court to declare Moraes' orders unenforceable in the United States. The companies also seek financial compensation for alleged losses in revenue and reputation.
US District Judge Mary Scriven denied the request for an emergency injunction, stating that the plaintiffs failed to provide sufficient evidence for US courts to enforce or block the Brazilian judicial orders.
The judge clarified that no US law requires American companies to comply with Moraes' decisions, and the case remains open in federal court.
Brazilian authorities, through the office of the Prosecutor General, responded by defending Moraes' actions as necessary to enforce Brazilian law inside Brazil's borders. Brazilian law requires foreign tech companies to appoint legal representatives in the country.
When Rumble did not comply, Moraes ordered the suspension of the platform in Brazil and threatened daily fines. Moraes justified these actions by citing the spread of hate speech and anti-democratic content, which he stated violates Brazilian law.
At the same time, official documents confirm that Brazil's Supreme Court opened a criminal inquiry into Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
The investigation, authorized by Moraes, focuses on Eduardo's efforts in the US to lobby for sanctions against Brazilian judges, including visa bans and asset freezes.
The Prosecutor General's request cites Eduardo's meetings with US lawmakers and public statements urging action against Moraes as attempts to interfere with ongoing criminal proceedings in Brazil.
US politicians, including Senator Marco Rubio, have publicly discussed the possibility of sanctions against Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act. This law allows the US to impose sanctions on foreign officials accused of human rights violations or corruption.
The Brazilian government, meanwhile, maintains that its judiciary operates independently and that foreign interference in domestic legal matters undermines national sovereignty.
This dispute highlights the growing tension between national legal systems and the global reach of digital platforms. It raises questions about how far one country's courts can go in regulating speech and business operations that cross borders.
The outcome could influence how tech companies handle conflicting legal demands and how governments assert their authority in the digital age.
Business leaders and investors should watch closely, as the case sets important precedents for international commerce, digital speech, and the limits of judicial power.
The companies allege that Moraes ordered the suspension of about 150 social media accounts, including those belonging to critics of Brazil's current government, on platforms based in the United States.
The companies argue that these orders violate the First Amendment rights of US-based users and threaten their business operations, especially since Rumble provides video infrastructure for Truth Social.
The lawsuit asks the US court to declare Moraes' orders unenforceable in the United States. The companies also seek financial compensation for alleged losses in revenue and reputation.
US District Judge Mary Scriven denied the request for an emergency injunction, stating that the plaintiffs failed to provide sufficient evidence for US courts to enforce or block the Brazilian judicial orders.
The judge clarified that no US law requires American companies to comply with Moraes' decisions, and the case remains open in federal court.
Brazilian authorities, through the office of the Prosecutor General, responded by defending Moraes' actions as necessary to enforce Brazilian law inside Brazil's borders. Brazilian law requires foreign tech companies to appoint legal representatives in the country.
When Rumble did not comply, Moraes ordered the suspension of the platform in Brazil and threatened daily fines. Moraes justified these actions by citing the spread of hate speech and anti-democratic content, which he stated violates Brazilian law.
At the same time, official documents confirm that Brazil's Supreme Court opened a criminal inquiry into Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
The investigation, authorized by Moraes, focuses on Eduardo's efforts in the US to lobby for sanctions against Brazilian judges, including visa bans and asset freezes.
The Prosecutor General's request cites Eduardo's meetings with US lawmakers and public statements urging action against Moraes as attempts to interfere with ongoing criminal proceedings in Brazil.
US politicians, including Senator Marco Rubio, have publicly discussed the possibility of sanctions against Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act. This law allows the US to impose sanctions on foreign officials accused of human rights violations or corruption.
The Brazilian government, meanwhile, maintains that its judiciary operates independently and that foreign interference in domestic legal matters undermines national sovereignty.
This dispute highlights the growing tension between national legal systems and the global reach of digital platforms. It raises questions about how far one country's courts can go in regulating speech and business operations that cross borders.
The outcome could influence how tech companies handle conflicting legal demands and how governments assert their authority in the digital age.
Business leaders and investors should watch closely, as the case sets important precedents for international commerce, digital speech, and the limits of judicial power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment