We're Hiring: Culture & Society Editor

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Conversation Canada is seeking a dynamic and thoughtful Culture & Society Editor with a background in critical race scholarship to join our editorial team. This remote, full-time, 10-month contract position is ideal for an experienced editor who is passionate about shaping public discourse through rigorous, accessible journalism.

As the Culture & Society Editor, you will work closely with academics from across Canada, and sometimes globally, to commission, edit and publish articles that explore the intersections of culture, identity, race, media, politics and society. You will play a key role in ensuring our coverage reflects a diversity of voices and perspectives, particularly those grounded in critical race theory, decolonial thought, Indigenous studies and other transformative frameworks that challenge dominant narratives.

Your responsibilities will include identifying timely and relevant story ideas, working collaboratively with academics to develop their ideas into clear, compelling content and upholding The Conversation Canada's editorial standards of evidence-based, non-partisan journalism. You will also help expand our network of contributors from equity-deserving communities and ensure inclusive representation in our content, and will work closely and collaboratively with team members to publish stories in a timely fashion.

This role offers the opportunity to influence national conversations by bringing scholarly expertise into the public sphere, especially on matters of racial justice, cultural expression and societal transformation.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: August 5, 2025

The ideal candidate will have:



A degree in the humanities, social sciences or journalism

Demonstrated experience in editing

A strong grasp of current debates in race, identity, culture and power

Excellent editorial judgment

A network of academic and news contacts

An understanding of audience development, including SEO practices, web analytics, social media and newsletter engagement

Strong organizational skills, with an ability to edit to daily deadlines, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team

Care and attention to detail

Bilingualism is an asset Must be based in Canada

About The Conversation Canada

The Conversation Canada is a successful news startup in its eighth year of operation, which has a French-language sister site, La Conversation , in Quebec. It is a unique collaboration between academics and professional journalists, and we belong to a global network with eight other editions covering Africa, Australia, Brazil, France, Indonesia, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. The Conversation Canada has editors in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Victoria, and we offer a friendly working environment with a passionate and mission-driven team.

How to apply

Please send applications, including a cover letter, CV, three writing and/or editing samples and three story ideas to Kim Honey at ... and Lee-Anne Goodman at ....

Please note only candidates under consideration will be contacted.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of colour, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.