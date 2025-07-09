LG AI Research Unveils Exaone Path 2.0 To Enhance Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment

On Wednesday, LG AI Research unveiled Exaone Path 2.0, its upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and accelerate drug development. This launch aligns with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo's vision of establishing AI and biotechnology as core engines for the company's future growth, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

According to LG AI Research, Exaone Path 2.0 is trained on significantly higher-quality data compared to its predecessor, launched in August last year. The enhanced model can precisely analyze and predict not only genetic mutations and expression patterns but also detect subtle changes in human cells and tissues. This advancement could enable earlier cancer detection, more accurate disease progression forecasts, and support the development of new drugs and personalized treatments.

A key breakthrough lies in the new technology that trains the AI not just on small pathology image patches but also on whole-slide imaging, pushing genetic mutation prediction accuracy to a world-leading 78.4 percent.

LG AI Research expects this technology to secure the critical “golden hour” for cancer patients by slashing gene test turnaround times from over two weeks to under a minute. The institute also introduced disease-specific AI models focused on lung and colorectal cancers.

To strengthen this initiative, LG has partnered with Dr. Hwang Tae-hyun of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a renowned biomedicine expert. Dr. Hwang, a prominent Korean scientist, leads the U.S. government-supported“Cancer Moonshot” project aimed at combating gastric cancer.

Together, LG AI Research and Dr. Hwang's team plan to develop a multimodal medical AI platform that integrates real clinical tissue samples, pathology images, and treatment data from cancer patients enrolled in clinical trials. They believe this collaboration will usher in a new era of personalized, precision medicine.

This partnership also reflects Chairman Koo's strategic push to position AI and biotechnology as transformative technologies that fundamentally improve people's lives. LG AI Research and Dr. Hwang's team regard their platform as the world's first attempt to implement clinical AI at such a comprehensive level.

While oncology is the initial focus, the team plans to expand the platform's capabilities into other critical areas such as transplant rejection, immunology, and diabetes research.

“Our goal isn't just to develop another AI model,” Dr. Hwang said.“We want to create a platform that genuinely assists doctors in real clinical settings. This won't be merely a diagnostic tool - it has the potential to become a game changer that transforms the entire process of drug development.”