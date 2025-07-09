Pteverywhere Launches Major Software Update Featuring AI Charting, 2FA Security, And Advanced Automations

MENAFN - GetNews)



New version brings integrated AI-powered documentation tools, enhanced security, and smarter payment automation for rehab therapy clinics.

PtEverywhere, the all-in-one rehab therapy practice management platform , has released a new software version with powerful updates designed to streamline clinical workflows, bolster security, and automate key business operations.

A major highlight of the release is the integration of AI-assisted charting and documentation directly within the PtEverywhere platform–now accessible on both web and mobile. Previously available only as a separate tool, the AI feature allows clinicians to complete notes faster and more accurately, helping them reclaim time and focus on patient care.

The update also introduces new security enhancement options, including Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for clinic users and patients. With email and SMS-based login confirmation now available, practices can ensure greater protection of Protected Health Information (PHI).

Additionally, the release includes expanded automation capabilities to improve clinic efficiency. Practices can now securely collect outstanding balances automatically based on customizable schedules. In-app alerts for payment confirmations and errors add visibility to the process. At the same time, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) customers can create custom automation rules for billing modifiers based on CPT codes, payers, providers, and patient criteria.

These updates reflect PtEverywhere's commitment to simplifying the administrative burden that often hinders clinical care by helping practices streamline the essential but mundane parts of their business. PtEverywhere is proud to offer increasingly innovative ways for physical therapists to spend more time and energy focusing on their patients, all while improving accuracy and security for their practices.

About PtEverywhere

PtEverywhere is an all-in-one practice management platform built specifically for rehab therapy clinics. Designed by clinicians, the platform integrates scheduling, documentation, billing, telehealth, messaging, and reporting into a seamless web and mobile experience. PtEverywhere empowers therapists to reduce administrative burdens, improve patient communication, and streamline day-to-day operations. By simplifying clinic workflows and enabling better business performance, PtEverywhere helps providers deliver more effective, efficient, and patient-centered care.