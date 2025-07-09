403
Artsyl Technologies Unveils Invoiceaction 7.2 With Advanced AI Capabilities And Enhanced ERP Integration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2025 – Artsyl Technologies, a provider of intelligent process automation solutions, has announced the launch of InvoiceAction 7.2, the latest version of its accounts payable (AP) automation platform. The update introduces enhanced AI-driven invoice workflows, improved usability, and deeper ERP integrations to help organizations streamline AP operations and accelerate financial processes.
Smarter AP Automation, Powered by AI
InvoiceAction automates the full invoice lifecycle-from document capture and data extraction to approval routing, ERP entry, and payment initiation. With built-in integrations for over 50 leading ERP and financial systems-including Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, SAP, Acumatica, Sage, and QuickBooks-the platform enables finance teams to eliminate manual work, reduce errors, and increase productivity.
What's New in InvoiceAction 7.2
The 7.2 release incorporates feedback from users in manufacturing, logistics, retail, and other sectors, focusing on greater control, visibility, and adaptability.
Key enhancements include:
AI-Driven Multi-Model Classification and Extraction: New multi-layer AI capabilities support dynamic document processing, combining multiple AI techniques to increase flexibility and accuracy.
Advanced Multi-Level Approval Logic: Streamlined workflows that support complex approval hierarchies across departments.
Recurring Invoice Optimization: Improved handling of recurring vendor invoices to minimize manual intervention.
Granular Invoice History Tracking: Enhanced audit trail for full visibility into invoice edits, approvals, and user actions.
Department-Level Smart Entry Settings: Departments can define customized invoice intake rules to fit their unique needs.
Expanded Field-Level Validation: More robust validation rules ensure cleaner data before invoices reach the ERP.
Security and Usability Updates: Updated UI, role-based access controls, and session timeout management for improved user experience and compliance.
Designed for AP Teams Seeking Efficiency and Scale
Organizations across North America and Europe use InvoiceAction to shorten approval cycles by up to 80%, increase data accuracy to over 92%, and reduce invoice processing costs. The platform's intelligent capture and customizable business rules allow AP departments to scale efficiently without compromising accuracy or compliance.
“InvoiceAction 7.2 was built in collaboration with real-world finance teams,” said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies.“Each enhancement directly addresses challenges our customers face daily. Combined with powerful ERP integrations, it helps teams unlock new levels of efficiency and control.”
Availability
InvoiceAction 7.2 is available immediately to all new customers and as a complimentary upgrade for existing cloud users. On-premise customers can request an upgrade through Artsyl's Professional Services team.
About Artsyl Technologies
Artsyl Technologies delivers AI-driven automation solutions that streamline document-centric processes across finance, operations, and supply chain teams. The company's flagship platform, docAlpha, and its purpose-built ActionSuite applications-including InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, and ArtsylPay-automate high-value processes by intelligently capturing, validating, and routing data across ERP, ECM, and accounting systems.
